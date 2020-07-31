Global  
 

Restaurant owners hope for boost from Tennessee tax holiday this weekend
Video Credit: WREG - Duration: 01:57s - Published
Restaurant owners hope for boost from Tennessee tax holiday this weekend

Restaurant owners hope for boost from Tennessee tax holiday this weekend

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit many small businesses hard, but this weekend in Tennessee, lawmakers are making it easier for you to help.

0
Tennessee's Tax-Free Weekend begins Friday at 12:01 a.m. [Video]

Tennessee's Tax-Free Weekend begins Friday at 12:01 a.m.

If you need school supplies or even new technology in order to get safely back to school, this weekend may be your best time to shop. Starting at 12:01 am Friday is Tennessee's annual sales tax holiday..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:53Published