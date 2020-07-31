Restaurant owners hope for boost from Tennessee tax holiday this weekend
The COVID-19 pandemic has hit many small businesses hard, but this weekend in Tennessee, lawmakers are making it easier for you to help.
Stacy Jacobson Lawmakers and restaurant owners hope the new tax holiday this weekend will help with this year's financial strain.
Tennessee's Tax-Free Weekend begins Friday at 12:01 a.m.If you need school supplies or even new technology in order to get safely back to school, this weekend may be your best time to shop. Starting at 12:01 am Friday is Tennessee's annual sales tax holiday..