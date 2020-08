Tufts epidemiologist supports governor's tightening of COVID-19 protocols Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 02:30s - Published 5 minutes ago Tufts epidemiologist supports governor's tightening of COVID-19 protocols Dr. Shira Doron, hospital epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center, says the governor has made some significant moves to try and stop the slow increase in COVID-19 cases. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend EMILY: MIKE, THE GOVERNORHITTING PAUSES COVID-19 CASE ISINCREASED.HERE TO DISCUSS IT, DR. SHIRADORON.GOOD TO SEE YOU.DR. DORON: HEY, EMILY.EMILY: THE GOVERNOR SAYING THATWE WILL NOT MOVE FORWARD TOSTAGE THREE.WE ARE NOT MOVING FAST THOUGH ASSOME EXPERTS HAVE SUGGESTED.YOU THINK THE STATUS QUO ISENOUGH TO SLOW THE UPTICK?DR. DORON: GOVERNOR BAKER MADESIGNIFICANT CHANGES THAT WE HOPEWILL HAVE AN IMPACT AND THAT INITS THINGS LIKE OUTDOORGATHERING SIZES GOING FROM 100TO 50.A NEW MASK REQUIREMENT, AND HEHAS CREATED A COVID ENFORCEMENTAND INTERVENTION TEAM.EMILY: EVEN THOUGH MOST OF THESEGATHERINGS OF BEEN OUTSIDE HESAYS THAT THEY HAVE CONTRIBUTEDTO SPREAD.WHY IS IT SO CHALLENGING TOCONTAIN CORONAVIRUS IN THESOCIAL SETTINGS?DR. DORON: PARTIES ARE NOT LIKERESTAURANTS AND MUSEUM SPIRITPEOPLE HE DON’T LIVE TOGETHERTEND TO GREET EACH OTHER WITHHUGS AND HANDSHAKES AND SPENDLONG PERIODS OF TIME TALKING ANDTHAT’S MORE OPPORTUNITY FORSPREAD.EMILY: SO IT’S A GOOD THING,THIS REDUCTION?DR. DORON: YES.EMILY: HE CRITICIZED SOME SCHOOLDISTRICTS FOR CHOOSING REMOTEONLY.HE SAYS THE DATA DOES NOT SOMEWORD IT OR IT IS HE RIGHT?WILL WE LIKELY SEE CASE NUMBERSINCREASE AGAIN?DR. DORON: WE’VE ALREADY SEENGREAT SUCCESS WITH DAYCARE’STHAT WERE OPEN EVEN DURING THEHEIGHT OF THE SURGE IN MARCH ANDAPRIL AND NUMBER SCHOOLS ANDCAMPS THAT HAVE BEEN OPEN MORERECENTLY AND THAT SUGGESTS THATIF IT IS DONE RIGHT WITH PROPERCAUTIONS AND IN COMMUNITIES WITHLOW ENOUGH CASE NUMBERS, INPERSONS COOL COULD WORK.EMILY: HE SAID THAT PU





