Property insurance rate hikes

Florida homeowners are in the cross-hairs of private insurance companies, as many are raising premiums to offset record losses.

AND SOMEHOMEOWNERS ARE FEELING STICKERSHOCK, WHEN THEY SEE HOW MUCHMORE THEY'LL HAVE TO PAY.W-P-T-V NEWSCHANNEL FIVEDAVE BOHMAN SPOKE TO AFRUSTRATED HOMEOWNER.HOMEOWNERS IN JUPITER MAY BEMORE PREPARED FORHURRICANES&THAN FOR THE RATEHIKES INSURANCE COMPANIES ARNOW REQUESTING.“AND I DONTHINK WE HAVE A CHOICE BECAUSEWE NEED THE INSURANCE” THESTATE HAS ALLOWED SOMECOMPANIES RATE HIKES BETWEEN12 AND 40-PERCENT&HEIDIEPSTEINBECAUSE HER INSURER WILL SOONSTOP DOING BUSINESS INFLORIDA.

SHE SAYS SHE'LL HAVETO PAY 15-HUNDRED DOLLARS AYEAR MORE AT A TIME HER HOMECLEANING BUSINESS STRUGGLES.“IN THE MIDDLE OF A PANDEMIC,WHEN EVERYONETHEYBE LIKE.

THIS IS NOT THE TIMETO HAVE EVERYTHING SKY HIGH”“THE INSURANCE MARKET NEEDS TOBE STABLE, SO THAT THEY AREPREPARED TO PAY CLAIMS WHEN AMAJOR LOSS HITS AGAIN” MARKFRIEDLANDER IS THECOMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR OF THENON- PROFIT INSURANCEINFORMATION INSTITUTE.

HE SAYSRATE HIKES STEM FROM BILLIONSIN CLAIMS AND LAWSUITS FROMTHE DAMAGE FROM HURRICANE IRMAIN 2017 AND HURRICANE MICHAELIN 2018&TWO HURRICANES THATDID NOT IMPACT SOUTH FLORIOR THE TREASURE COAST.“INSURERS SPREAD RISKS.

SOWHEN AN INSURER WRITESCOVERAGE IN FLORIDA, ITINCLUDES ALL OF FLORIDA, SOTHEY NEED TO SPREAD THAT RISKACROSS THE STATE”“WE HAVENEVER FILED A CLAIM.

WENEVER LOST A SHINGLE HERE INANY OF THE HURRICANES” HEIDIEPSTEIN EXPECTED AN INCREASEIN PREMIUMS...BUT SHE AND MANYOTHERS FEEL THE TIMING OFSTEEP RATE HIKES COULD NOT BEWORSE.

IN JUPITER, DAVBOHMAN, WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5.