Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

More footage shows extensive damage at Beirut's port following explosion
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:16s - Published
More footage shows extensive damage at Beirut's port following explosion

More footage shows extensive damage at Beirut's port following explosion

More footage has emerged on August 7 shows extensive damage at Beirut, Lebanon's port following the explosion on August 4.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

More footage has emerged on August 7 shows extensive damage at Beirut, Lebanon's port following the explosion on August 4.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Russian teams search rubble from Beirut explosion [Video]

Russian teams search rubble from Beirut explosion

A Russian search and rescue team in Beirut has unearthed three bodies under the rubble near the city's port, three days after the deadly explosion that killed more than 150 people.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published
Beirut blast: Distraught families await news of missing relatives [Video]

Beirut blast: Distraught families await news of missing relatives

Rescue teams continue to search for survivors in the rubble of Beirut's port, nearly three days after a massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon's capital, killing more than 150..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:18Published
Smoke billows into air as sirens ring out in aftermath of Beirut explosion [Video]

Smoke billows into air as sirens ring out in aftermath of Beirut explosion

Devastating aftermath footage of Beirut's port area, filmed on the day of the blast (August 4), shows collapsed buildings and smoke billowing into the air as sirens ring.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published