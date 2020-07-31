RPS Announces Plan for 2020-21 School Year

KIMT News 3's Jessica Bringe breaks down what parents and students should expect, pending school board approval

We're now getting a clearer picture of what the 2020 school year will look like for rochester school district students.

In a press conference today the distirct says it will operate with a mixture of in?

"*class learning for some students and distance learning for others.

"*face instruction have to bring a mask as well..

A new district plan outlines that students participating in in?

"*class learning two days a week include pre?

"*k through fifth grade students and lincoln k?

"* through?

"*8th gr students.

Distance learning will take place the other three days.

However ?

"* the district says students in grades sixth through twelve will participate in ?

"(?

"(distance?

"(?

"( lear days a week.

Superintenden t michael munoz says he's 100?

"*percent confident in this decision.

<this week we've had several meetings with public health and individuals from mayo clinic and it really important to get their expertise and it really helped us make that decision and believe this is the right one at this time for our students.> the learning models released today are scheduled to be in effect from september second until october 30th with phase two to be determined at a later date.

This plan is pending school board approval..

A special session will take place