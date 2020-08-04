Global  
 

All NY schools meet reopening standard: Gov
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:45s - Published
[NFA] New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday said that all school districts in his state, once the epicenter of the nation's COVID-19 crisis, could open for in-person learning in the fall based on their current low infection rates of the virus.

Gavino Garay has more.

New York schools OK'd for in-person classes. Here's where nation's big districts stand on reopening.

 Cuomo says New York schools can open for in-person classes this fall. Here's a look at where the largest U.S. school districts stand on reopening.
Cuomo says all New York school districts can reopen

 Every region in the state is well below the COVID-19 infection limits set by the department of health.
NYC sees zero COVID-19 deaths for three straight days

 "We cannot go back to the hell we experienced just a few months ago," Governor Cuomo said.
U.S. teachers protest school reopenings [Video]

U.S. teachers protest school reopenings

[NFA] Teachers from dozens of school districts nationwide protested plans by some governors to resume in-class instruction, saying it threatens the safety of students, their families and educators. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

"March For Our Lives” co-founder David Hogg on NRA lawsuit and new ad targeting young voters

 “March For Our Lives,” the anti-gun-violence group founded by survivors of the Parkland school shooting, is championing the lawsuit New York Attorney General..
Legal analyst: New York has a "very good case" against the NRA

 New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking to dissolve the NRA. The suit accuses top executives including CEO Wayne LaPierre of..
New York attorney general’s office sues National Rifle Association

 New York Attorney General Letitia James held a press conference announcing the state’s lawsuit against the National Rifle Association. Jeff Pegues reports.
Eye Opener: Model predicts nearly 300,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths by December

 A new model predicts U.S. coronavirus deaths will reach nearly 300,000 by December 1. Also, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit seeking to..
