All NY schools meet reopening standard: Gov

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Andrew Cuomo 56th Governor of New York
New York schools OK'd for in-person classes. Here's where nation's big districts stand on reopening.Cuomo says New York schools can open for in-person classes this fall. Here's a look at where the largest U.S. school districts stand on reopening.
USATODAY.com
Cuomo says all New York school districts can reopenEvery region in the state is well below the COVID-19 infection limits set by the department of health.
CBS News
NYC sees zero COVID-19 deaths for three straight days"We cannot go back to the hell we experienced just a few months ago," Governor Cuomo said.
CBS News
U.S. teachers protest school reopenings
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:45Published
New York (state) State in the northeastern United States
"March For Our Lives” co-founder David Hogg on NRA lawsuit and new ad targeting young voters“March For Our Lives,” the anti-gun-violence group founded by survivors of the Parkland school shooting, is championing the lawsuit New York Attorney General..
CBS News
Legal analyst: New York has a "very good case" against the NRANew York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking to dissolve the NRA. The suit accuses top executives including CEO Wayne LaPierre of..
CBS News
New York attorney general’s office sues National Rifle AssociationNew York Attorney General Letitia James held a press conference announcing the state’s lawsuit against the National Rifle Association. Jeff Pegues reports.
CBS News
Eye Opener: Model predicts nearly 300,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths by DecemberA new model predicts U.S. coronavirus deaths will reach nearly 300,000 by December 1. Also, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit seeking to..
CBS News
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources