Your locker won't be complete without these Disney back to school items. For this list, we’ll be looking at the best Disney-themed items that work for going back to school as well as for studying from home.

Your locker won't be complete without these Disney back to school items. For this list, we’ll be looking at the best Disney-themed items that work for going back to school as well as for studying from home.

Our countdown includes Disney Princess Lunch Tote, Belle Backpack, Toy Story Zip-Up Stationery Kit, and more!