Double shooting leaves man dead, MPD searching for suspect

Milwaukee police continue to search for the suspect in a double shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured.

ACTING CHIEF BRUNSON TAKES THEREIGNS AS THE CITY FACES AGROWING NUMBER OF HOMICIDES.ASHOOTING DEATH JUST THISMORNING...DEVASTATED ANOTHERFAMILY MARY JO OLA REPORTS.MJ STANDUP: MILWAUKECITYLEADERS RAISED THE ALARM ABOUTA RISE IN VIOLENCE...AT THESTART OF SUMMER.THIS MORNING ADOUBLE SHOOTING NEAR 15TH ANDMITCHELL...LEFT A MAN DEAD.PEOPLE TELL US THEY ARE TIREDOF CRIME.11:48:15 DAISYALDAPE/NEIGHBOR: "There'salways kids outside playing soimagine if one of our kids wasin the crossfire."MILWAUKEEPOLICE SAY A DOUBLE SHOOTINGON THE CITY'S SOUTHSIDE...KILLED A 37-YEAR-OLD MAN ANDINJURED A 23-YEAR-OLD WOMAN.OFFICIALS HAVE YET TO IDENTIIDFYTHE MAN...BUT RELATIVES SAYHIS NAME WAS LIONEL GUTIERREZ.AND HE WAS ABOUT TO HAVE HISSECOND CHILD.13:08:08LUISGUTIERREZ /FAMILY OF HOMICIDEVICTIM: "He says he was a goodperson, he was never lookingfor trouble."LUIS GUITERREZTRANSLATES FOR ROGELIO...THEALLEGED VICTIM'S BROTHER.13:10:05LUIS GUTIERREZ /FAMILYOF HOMICIDE VICTIM: "He justthinks anyone is caring a gunnow.

Something we don't do.You don't know who might havea gun or who might get angryat you anymore."MPD CONTINUESTO INVESTIGATE THECIRCUMSTANCES.MICHAELBRUNSON/MPD ACTING POLICECHIEF: "My priority is toaddress violent crime in thiscity and build relationships."FRIDAY'S DOUBLE SHOOTING COMESAS MILWAUKEE'S NEW ACTINGPOLICE CHIEF MICHAEL BRUNSONWAS SWORN IN.AND AS THE CITY'SNUMBER OF HOMICIDES TRENDS UP.MPD STATS SHOW---AS OFYESTERDAY THERE HAVE BEEN 101HOMICIDES.

THAT'S NEARLYDOUBLE WHAT IT WAS THIS TIMELAST YEAR.ONE MOTHER...WHOLIVES NEAR FRIDAY'S SHOOTINGSCENE IS READY TO MOVE.11:50:06DAISY ALDAPE/NEIGHBOR: "Peoplethey play with guns thinkingit's a game and you're riskingother peoples lives.

Somebodyjust got hurt and killed."MJTAG: MPD IS STILL SEARCHINGFOR THE SUSPECT IN THE 15THAND MITCHELL SHOOTING.

IF YOUKNOW ANYTHING THAT CAN HELPINVESTIGATORS CALL POLICE ORCRIMESTOPPERS AT 414-224-TIPS.MJO TMJ4 NEWS.