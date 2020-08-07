Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Walls of Love' celebrates 500th wall dedicated in honor of Alianna DeFreeze

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:03s - Published
'Walls of Love' celebrates 500th wall dedicated in honor of Alianna DeFreeze
'Walls of Love' celebrates 500th wall dedicated in honor of Alianna DeFreeze

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Raccoon in the Walls Gets a Treat [Video]

Raccoon in the Walls Gets a Treat

Occurred on August 10, 2020 / Huntington, West Virginia, USA Info from Licensor: "Well I was setting in my chair a work then I caught something out the corner of my eye. I looked over and an arm of the..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:49Published
The 500th Wall of Love went up in Cleveland today to honor 14 year-old Alianna Defreeeze, who disappeared in 2017, her body bein [Video]

The 500th Wall of Love went up in Cleveland today to honor 14 year-old Alianna Defreeeze, who disappeared in 2017, her body bein

The 500th Wall of Love went up in Cleveland today to honor 14 year-old Alianna Defreeeze, who disappeared in 2017, her body being found later in an abandoned home in Cleveland.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 00:43Published