After an Air India Express flight skidded off the runway in Karipur, India on August 7, this dramatic footage shows the aftermath, including the badly damaged fuselage of the plane.

An Air India Express plane has crashed at Calicut airport in Kerala. The plane which was carrying 191...

An Air Indian Express plane with nearly 200 people on board crashes at Calicut airport.

An Air India Express plane was attempting to land in heavy rain when it went off the runway, slid...