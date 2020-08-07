Fast & Furious Crossroads Trailer

Global  
 

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Fast & Furious Crossroads – Official Launch Trailer No Legend Rides Alone.

Fast & Furious Crossroads is available now on PS4, Xbox 1 & PC Packed with gadgets, high-octane heists and iconic vehicles, Fast & Furious Crossroads puts you in the driver’s seat of the non-stop cinematic-style action of the Fast & Furious saga.

Join Fast & Furious heroes Dom, Letty, and Roman, all voiced by the original cast members, and a tough new crew, featuring voice performances by Asia Kate Dillon and Sonequa Martin-Green, as you globe-trot across stunning locations to bring down a sinister criminal mastermind.


