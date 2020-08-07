Marquita Bradshaw looking to make history in Tennessee Senate race
The primary election might be over but the fight for who goes to Washington rings on.
Thursday night, a black woman made history.
Marquita Bradshaw is trying to change history.
Marquita Bradshaw becomes first African-American woman to win statewide, major party nomination in TennesseeHistory is made in Tennessee as Marquita Bradshaw becomes the first African-American woman to win a statewide major party nomination.
Bill Hagerty wins nomination for Republican U.S. Senate seatBill Hagerty is the projected winner of the Republican Senate primary election, according to the Associated Press.
Keeda Haynes defeated in U.S. House District 5 raceKeeda Haynes was Rep. Jim Cooper's top challenger for the Democratic U.S. House District 5 nomination.