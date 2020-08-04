Global  
 

WBZ News Update For August7, 2020
Duration: 02:04s - Published
WBZ News Update For August7, 2020

WBZ News Update For August7, 2020

Baker puts hold on Part 2 of Phase 3 reopening; state gets its first human case of West Nile virus; heat wave on its way.

