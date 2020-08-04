WBZ News Update For August7, 2020
Baker puts hold on Part 2 of Phase 3 reopening; state gets its first human case of West Nile virus; heat wave on its way.
Tracking the Tropics | August 7 evening updateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
New York Weather: CBS2's 8/7 Friday Evening UpdateLonnie Quinn has the updated Friday night and weekend forecast on CBS2 News At 5.
Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather ForecastThere will be a slight chance of a shower or t'storm moving in from the NW overnight tonight. Lows will be in the mid-60s. Saturday could start off with a shower or t'storm, but then may improve a bit..