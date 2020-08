Mississippi immigration raids were one of nation’s largest Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:45s - Published 7 minutes ago Mississippi immigration raids were one of nation’s largest More than 403 individuals falsified social security information in order to gain illegal employment in the United States. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ONE YEAR AFTER THE MASSIVE RAIDSTHAT SAW NEARLY 700 UNDOCUMENTEDWORKERS ARRESTED AT CHICKENPLANTS ACROSS CENTRAL,MISSISSIPPI AND IMMIGRANTSRIGHTS ALLIANCE SAYS FEDERALPROSECUTORS INDICTMENTS OFMANAGERS.DON’T GO NEARLY FAR ENOUGH.I’M PLEASED TO SEE THAT THEYHAVE ARRESTED SOME PEOPLE, BUTROSS THEY IT DOESN’T SEEM THATTHEY ARRESTED ANY OF THE OWNERSOF THESE PLANTS.I WANT THE PUBLIC TO KNOW THATTHIS OFFICE HAS A ALL SUCCESSFULHISTORY A PROSECUTING EMPLOYERSFOR IMMIGRATION VIOLATIONSPATRICIA ICE IS AN ATTORNEY WITHTHE MISSUS AT THE IMMIGRANTSRIGHTS ALLIANCE OR MIRA ICECALLS MANAGERS AT CHICKEN PLANTSAND CARTHAGE AND PILLA HATCHIEAND DIED IT BY FEDERALPROSECUTORS SMALL FISH ICEBELIEVE THE OWNERS OF THECOMPANIES.THEY WORK FOR ARE GETTING AWAYSCOT-FREE.SO PEOPLE ARE DOING THIS, YOUKNOW ALL THE WAY UP TO THEFEDERAL LEVEL AND THEY NEED TOBE HELD ACCOUNTABLE BECAUSE THEYARE COMPLICIT US ATTORNEY.MIKE HURST SAYS CONNECTING THEDOTS AND IMMIGRATIONINVESTIGATIONS IS COMPLEX ANDTIME CONSUMING TOM’S FINDEVIDENCE OF PROM SOMETIMES WE DONOT.BUT YOU CAN REST ASSURED THATTHIS OFFICE THESE INVESTIGATORSWILL FOLLOW THE EVIDENCE.WHEREVER AND TO WHOMEVER IT MAYLEAD THIS WEEKEND MIRA ISHOLDING A CANDLELIGHT VIGIL INCANTON TO REMEMBER WHAT HAPPENEDA YEAR AGO AND HEAR FROMFAMILIES TORN APART BY THE RAIDSREPORTING FROM JAC





You Might Like Related news from verified sources 4 poultry plant execs indicted after 2019 immigration raid JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Four executives from two Mississippi poultry processing plants have been...

SeattlePI.com - Published 1 day ago





Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Federal officials provide update on Mississippi ICE raids



Four executives from two Mississippi poultry processing plants have been indicted on federal charges tied to one of the largest workplace immigration raids in the U.S. in the past decade. Credit: WAPT Duration: 02:16 Published 20 hours ago