Right BeforeYour Eyes Movie Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:39s - Published 5 days ago Right BeforeYour Eyes Movie Right BeforeYour Eyes Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Ethan (Adam Ratcliffe), a recovering alcoholic father shares his story with a peculiar stranger, Ambrose (Brian Anthony Wilson) as he embarks on a reflective train ride home to visit his young Autistic son Lucas (Sean Patrick McCurdy). Cast | Adam Ratcliffe, Brian Anthony Wilson, Brian C. O’Halloran, Corrie Graham, Tony Devon, Sean Patrick McCurdy, Andrew Hunsicker, Sarah Dewey, Jacob Shapiro, Brian Gallagher 2020 | NR | 75 min | Drama, Faith, Family Production Company | Kphat Productions, Dandeleven Pictures, CDB Films Director | David Vincent Bobb Writer | David Vincent Bobb, Roy Koriakin, Michael Walsh Producer | George Spanos, Dave DeSteno, Jacque Capretti, Anna Gettler Executive Producer | David Vincent Bobb, Hongyu Zhu 0

