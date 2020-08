Moderna's promising COVID-19 vaccine explained

VACCINE AS A PARTICIPANT INMODERNA'S PHASE 3 TRIAL.

I'VERECEIVED A LOT OF QUESTIONSABOUT THIS PROMISING VACCINE-- AND JUST HOW IT'S SUPPOSETO WORK."IF WE HAVE A VACCINE, WHAT ADIFFERENCE THAT'LL MAKE." DR.JACK MCGETTIGAN UNDERSTANDSTHE IMPORTANCE OF THIS VACCINETRIAL.

HE'S THE OWNER OFQUALITY OF LIFE MEDICAL &RESEARCH CENTER -- AS WELL ASTHE HEAD OF THE TUCSON PORTIONOF MODERNA'S COVID-19 VACCINETRIAL.

HERE'S HOW IT WORKS:IT'S A DOUBLE BLIND STUDY.HALF RECEIVE TWO DOSES OF THEVACCINE -- 28 DAYS APART.

THEOTHER HALF GET TWO INJECTIONSOF A PLACEBO.

I RECEIVED MYFIRST DOSE ON TUESDAY.

SOWHAT'S IN THE VACCINE?

IT ISNOT THE LIVE VIRUS.

AS THISPROMOTIONAL VIDEO SHOWS --MODERNA SCIENTISTS ACTUALLYIDENTIFIED THE SPIKE PROTEINON THE SURFACE OF THE VIRUS --AS A GOOD VACCINE CANDIDATE."THE INSTRUCTIONS FOR MAKINGTHE SPIKE PROTEIN WERE THENENCODED INTO AN INSTRUCTIONMOLECULE CALLED MRNA, WHICHCOULD BE ADMINISTERED DIRECTLYTO PATIENTS AS A VACCINE." THEBODY SEES THE MRNA AND REACTSAS IF CELLS HAVE BEEN INFECTEDWITH THE VIRUS.

THE IMMUNECELLS OF THE BODY THEN LEARNABOUT THE SPIKE PROTEIN -- ANDWILL DEFEND THE BODY IF ITEVER ACTUAL COMES INTO CONTACTWITH THE CORONAVIRUS."ESSENTIALLY, THE PATIENTMAKES THEIR OWN VACCINE.

THISCUTS OUT THE MIDDLE MAN." THESCIENCE BEHIND THIS VACCINE --AND THE DATA IN EARLY TRIALS-- IS ENCOURAGING TORESEARCHERS LIKE DR.MCGETTIGAN.

"THE DATA I SAWFROM THE PAST ONE PUBLISHED INTHE NEW ENGLAND JOURNAL, WASVERY POSITIVE.

IT MADE ME FEELVERY HAPPY TO BE PART OF THIS.I THINK IT MAY PROVE TO BE,THAT'S WHAT WE'VE GOT TOFIGURE OUT, IT'S CERTAINLYHOPEFUL THAT IT COULD BE ONEOF THE ANSWERS WE NEED."ANOTHER QUESTION I'M BEINGASKED -- HOW WILL YOU KNOW ITWORKS?

PARTICIPANTS LIKE ME --WILL HAVE OUR BLOOD CHECKEDREGULARLY FOR ANTIBODIES TOTHE VIRUS.

THE TUCSON CLINICIS SEEING ABOUT 20PARTICIPANTS PER DAY -- BUTTHAT'LL RAMP UP OVER THE NEXTFEW WEEKS.

THEY HOPE TO HAVEONE THOUSAND TUCSONANSENROLLED IN THE TRIAL.NATIONALLY -- THERE WILL BE30- THOUSAND.THE UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA --IS PLAYING A PIVOT