Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers - Game Highlights
Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:37s - Published
Watch the Game Highlights from Chicago Blackhawks vs.

Edmonton Oilers, 08/07/2020

0
Suspended Blackhawks forward Drake Caggiula to miss Game 2 in Edmonton

Chicago forward Drake Caggiula was suspended by the NHL on Sunday for Game 2 of the Blackhawks'...
CBC.ca - Published

Edmonton plays Chicago in game 2 of Western Conference qualifying round

The Edmonton Oilers play the Chicago Blackhawks in game two of the Western Conference qualifying...
FOX Sports - Published

Oilers 50/50 closes early after hitting record $5.4M

The Edmonton Oilers' online 50/50 sale ahead of Wednesday night's game against the Chicago Blackhawks...
CBC.ca - Published


NHL Highlights | Blackhawks @ Oilers 8/03/2020 [Video]

NHL Highlights | Blackhawks @ Oilers 8/03/2020

Extended highlights of the Chicago Blackhawks at the Edmonton Oilers

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:39Published
Blackhawks' Caggiula Suspended For Game 2 Vs. Oilers [Video]

Blackhawks' Caggiula Suspended For Game 2 Vs. Oilers

Chicago forward Drake Caggiula has been suspended for Game 2 of the Blackhawks' qualifying round series against the Oilers for an illegal check to the head of Edmonton's Tyler Ennis. Katie Johnston..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:22Published
Dominik Kubalik makes history in Blackhawks' Game 1 win [Video]

Dominik Kubalik makes history in Blackhawks' Game 1 win

Calder Trophy candidate Dominik Kubalik makes history for the Chicago Blackhawks, becoming the first player in NHL history to record five points in his playoff debut in their 6-4 win against the Oilers

Credit: NHL     Duration: 03:09Published