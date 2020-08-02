Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Chicago Blackhawks vs.
Edmonton Oilers, 08/07/2020
todoCanada #ChicagoBlackhawks Bounce #EdmontonOilers From NHL Post-Season With 3-2 Win in Qualifying Play | To Do Canada… https://t.co/YFPF7zD6CZ 3 minutes ago
Ron Luce RT @Mario_Tirabassi: The #Blackhawks eliminate the #Oilers from the #StanleyCupQualifiers and Chicago gets to celebrate in Edmonton’s locke… 4 minutes ago
Quarantine Hockey HQ And that does it. The Chicago Blackhawks defeat the fifth seed and host city, Edmonton Oilers with a final score of… https://t.co/REx7iEsv7Z 4 minutes ago
Louise RT @630CHED: Edmonton Oilers eliminated with 3-2 loss to Chicago Blackhawks https://t.co/vAB3Ri0Rtw 4 minutes ago
Phil Heidenreich RT @GlobalEdmonton: Edmonton Oilers eliminated with 3-2 loss to Blackhawks https://t.co/mht1PExMT4 #yeg #NHL #Oilers 5 minutes ago
nina RT @MeiGray: MeiGray’s Summer Sale continues. With Edmonton’s Stanley Cup Qualifying Series loss to the Chicago Blackhawks, the Oilers’ Gam… 6 minutes ago
Catnip202X RT @jthom1: Elimination Friday: No. 12 seed Chicago Blackhawks oust No. 5 Edmonton Oilers 3-2, win best-of-5 series 3 games to 1. 6 minutes ago
Frankie Scafidi RT @ChiSportUpdates: The Chicago Blackhawks win 3-2 and eliminate the Edmonton Oilers!!
Let's gooooo!!! 6 minutes ago
NHL Highlights | Blackhawks @ Oilers 8/03/2020Extended highlights of the Chicago Blackhawks at the Edmonton Oilers
Blackhawks' Caggiula Suspended For Game 2 Vs. OilersChicago forward Drake Caggiula has been suspended for Game 2 of the Blackhawks' qualifying round series against the Oilers for an illegal check to the head of Edmonton's Tyler Ennis. Katie Johnston..
Dominik Kubalik makes history in Blackhawks' Game 1 winCalder Trophy candidate Dominik Kubalik makes history for the Chicago Blackhawks, becoming the first player in NHL history to record five points in his playoff debut in their 6-4 win against the Oilers