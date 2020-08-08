Rhea Chakraborty questioned for over 8 hours by ED in money laundering case

Global  
 

Actor Rhea Chakraborty grilled for 8 hours by the Enforcement directorate (ED) on Friday.

Rhea was questioned in money laundering case linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput based on the basis of a First Information Report filed by the Bihar police.

Sushant’s father, KK Singh, had alleged that there were unexplained transfers from his son’s bank account involving actor Rhea Chakraborty and others.

The late actor’s father had accused Chakraborty of having befriended his son in May 2019 with the intention of furthering her own career, said officials.

She had arrived at the agency’s Ballard office with brother Showmik.

The Centra Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had named Rhea and four others in Sushant Singh’s death case.

Sushant’s father had accused Rhea of abetting his son’s suicide.

Rhea has been called again on August 10, PTI reported.

The agency is investigating Rhea’s income, investments etc.

Rhea had challenged the complaint filed against her in Patna.

On Friday, the Centre moved Supreme Court seeking to be heard in Rhea’s petition.

Sushant’s father had lodged an FIR leveling serious allegations against Rhea.


