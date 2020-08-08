Rhea Chakraborty questioned for over 8 hours by ED in money laundering case

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh said that actor Rhea Chakraborty will soon be summoned by CBI. Singh said that the Jalebi actor will be summoned only after the questioning of other people related to the case. He added that Rhea may be arrested if she 'doesn't cooperate with the probe'. "Supreme Court verdict has recently come. We are hoping things to go in the right direction. Rhea Chakraborty will be summoned by CBI after it has done its spadework. CBI is examining everybody. Once CBI is able to do their homework properly, they will grill Rhea. If Rhea doesn't cooperate with probe, possibility of her arrest will arise. I'm quite hopeful that investigation is going in right direction," Vikas Singh said. Meanwhile, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that Rhea and her family haven't received any summons from CBI so far. He added that If they receive a summon, they will appear before CBI. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14.
Over 70 days after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Central Bureau of Investigation has summoned two Mumbai police officers who initially probed the incident. The CBI team also questioned the late actor's flatmate, cook and domestic help again. Sushant's chartered accountant Sandeep Shridhar was also called by the investigators. The questioning occurred at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai where the CBI team is stationed. The chartered accountant had also been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in the first week of August. As per reports, Sushant's flatmate, Siddharth Pithani, revealed that a locksmith had to be called to open the actor's door on the day of his death. He also reportedly spoke about Sushant's medication and conversations with his family. The CBI is also looking at the actor's post mortem report which concluded that the probable cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging. AIIMS experts have been asked to vet the autopsy. Watch the full video for more.
Actor Ankita Lokhande performed Mahalaxmi puja at home. The Manikarnika actor performed the puja post Ganesh Chaturthi. Ankita shared a glimpse of the puja with her mother on Instagram. She decked up in maroon silk sari with traditional Maharashtrian nosering. In the video, the actor is seen joining her mother in performing puja. Ankita shared many videos of rituals by the mother-daughter duo. Earlier on Ganesh Chaturthi, Ankita had shared a glimpse of her Ganpati. On August 22, Ankita had joined ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti's call for global prayer. Last month, Ankita was questioned by Bihar Police in Mumbai in Sushant's death case. Reports had also emerged that Ankita's flat's EMI was deducted from Sushant’s account. Slamming claims, Ankita had shared details of flat registration and EMIs.
CBI opts for Psychological Autopsy in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to understand the late actor's mind and behavioral pattern. Saif Ali Khan would pen his autobiography soon, it is likely to be published by October next year. The actor will reportedly get candid about his career, personal life, successes and failures. To everything related to Bollywood, you stay tuned to Desimartini
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team carried out probe at DRDO guest house in Mumbai's Santacruz. They are carrying out probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Sushant's Chartered Accountant Sandip Shridhar arrived at the DRDO guest house in Santacruz for interrogation. Actor's friend Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj also arrived at DRDO guest house for interrogation. Pithani was questioned for 4th straight day on August 25.
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has intensified. There have been frequent developments in the case. The ED recorded director Rumi Jaffery's statement on Thursday in connection with a money laundering case linked to the actor's death. Jaffery has earlier been questioned by Mumbai Police. He had offered a film to the late actor. ED had also questioned Rhea Chakraborty in the money laundering case. Meanwhile, Bihar DGP said Rhea shouldn't forget she's an accused in the case. Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey clarified his 'aukat' comment. Pandey said the meaning of 'aukat' in English is stature. Rhea doesn't have the stature to comment on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court directed CBI to investigate the case. SC held the FIR registered in Patna over Sushant's death legitimate and said that the Bihar government was competent to recommend transferring the case to CBI. The top court also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far to CBI. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14.
