Two people have died and two others have been hospitalized in Newport after they were struck by suspects in a vehicle fleeing Cincinnati police Friday.

Two bystanders dead after police pursuit over Roebling Bridge ends in crash

TONIGHT -- WE SPOKE WITHSOMEONE WHO SAYS -- THEY WERECAUGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF THATPURSUIT."High speed chase.

Happenedto be right in the middle ofit.

Saw the wholething."TWO PEOPLE KILLED --ANOTHER TWO IN THE HOSPITAL --AND THREE SUSPECTS IN POLICECUSTODY.IT ALL STARTED WHENCINCINNATI OFFICERS IN ANA-T-F TASK FORCE TRIED TO PULLTHE SUSPECTS' CAR OVER INLOWER PRICE HILL.AND IT ENDED ON A NEIGHBORHOODSTREET IN NEWPORT.WCPO 9 NEWSREPORTER JAKE RYLE IS LIVE ATTHAT ACTIVE INVESTIGATIONSCENE.AND JAKE -- YOU ASKEDCINCINNATI'S POLICE CHIEF SOMETOUGH QUESTIONS.THE FAMILIES OF TWO PEOPLE..FOUND OUT TONIGHT..

THEIRLOVED ONES HAD DIED..

SIMPLYSITTING AT A TABLE..

ON ASIDEWALK..

INNOCENTBYSTANDERS..

IN A HIGH SPEEDPURSUIT..IT STARTED WITH A TRAFFICSTOP..

AT 4:22 PM..

IN LOWERPRICE HILL."Vehicle refused to stop.Continued to attempt to eludeofficers.WE CAPTURED VIDEO OFTHE SUSPECT'S VEHICLE..

GOINGABOUT 70 MILES PER HOUR OVERTHE ROEBLING SUSPENSIONBRIDGE..

STEVE CAMINITI..

SAWTHE END OF THEPURSUIT.."It was almost like a movie orsomething.

Whoa, whoa whoa.

Itwas crazy.HE WAS PARKED ATTHE INTERSECTION OF FIFTH ANDMONMOUTH INNEWPORT."I was in this lane right hereabout to go straight.

A carcame flying.

Maybe 90mph.

Justmissed me by centimeters.

THESUSPECT DRIVER..

DODGED A CARIN THE INTERSECTION..

BUT INDOING SO..

STRUCK FOURINNOCENT BYSTANDERS OUTSIDE OFTHIS COFFEESHOP."Crashed into the building.There were some people sittingright past there.

Red chairs.Older couple.

Plowed intothem.

One went flying up,"SHORTLY AFTER THAT..CINCINNATI POLICE..

ARRESTTHREE SUSPECTS IN THE BLACKCAR." Surrounded the car.

Did the'get out of the car'.

Got himdown on the ground.

A femalepassenger in the car.

Grabbedher.

Threw her down."TWOPEOPLE DEAD..

IN A HIGH SPEEDCHASE..

ON A LOW-SPEED NEWPORTCITY STREET.I ASKED CHIEFELIOT ISAAC..

IF THE PURSUITWASWARRANTED."Officers must terminate theirinvolvement in motor vehiclepursuits when it risks safety.""We'll be examining thepropriety of our officersactions as part of our followup investigation."CHIEF ISAACSAYS THERE WILL BE AN INTERNALINVESTIGATION..I ASKED IF THEYWILL LOOK AT THEIR PURSUITPOLICY., ".

Pursuits are always aconcern.

Something thatunfortunately because of thenature of thcrimes of theindividuals commit, we can'tallow them to just roam free.However we have to be mindfulof public safety."CINCINNATI POLICE CHIEF ISAACDID SAY WEAPONS WERE RECOVEREDFROM THE SCENE HERE..

BUT AT AHIGH COST..

OF TWO INNOCENTLIVES..

AND ANOTHER TWOINJURED TAKEN TO UC MEDICALCENTER.IN NEWPORT..

JAKE RYLE,WCPO 9 NEWS