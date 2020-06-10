Help 7-year-old Braxton Kinsey get a seizure alert dog

7-YEAR-OLD BRAXTON KINSEYSUFFERS FROM EPILEPSY.

TOCOPE, HIS FAMILY IS RAISINGMONEY FOR A SERVICE DOG -ONE THAT'S ALREADY INTRAINING. A LOOK INTO THE SEIZUREALERT CLASS.

AND HOW YOU CANHELP.Mari: "It's kind of scary."Mari: "Sometimes he'll losecolor.

So, eyes, lips willturn purple.

THE SEIZURESCOME IN CLUSTERS, EVERY TWOMONTHS.

AND CAN LAST BETWEEN24 AND 48 HOURS." Usually he goes to sleepand, a lot of the times, hewakes up and doesn't evenknow what happened." AFTERTHE SECOND ROUND... BRAXTONKINSEY WAS HOSPITALIZED.

HISBRAIN WAVES WERE MONITORED.THEN A DIAGNOSIS - EPILEPSY.NOW, THE BED STAYS ON THEFLOOR.Mari: "That's what kind ofwarranted the dog - himsleeping in his own room, usnot knowing; or being in theshower outside with theanimals and not being withhim."NATS: "Ok!" THE JOURNEY TOA TRAINED SEIZURE- ALERTCOMPANION IS A PRICEY ONE -SEVEN TO FIFTY THOUSANDDOLLARS.

BUT THE HEFTY PRICETAG ERASED.

WHEN MARI FOUNDZEN DOG TRAINING." I had intended to placeher with a diabetic handler,but we didn't necessarilyhave a diabetic handlerwaiting for a puppy." THISRASCAL IS ROXY.Nats: puppy breathing SHE'SIN TRAINING TO BE BRAXTON'SSEIZURE ALERT DOG.

SO FAR,SHE'S PROVING TO BE ASMART PUP.BRAXTON: "Very crazy, too!"THE DUO KNOWN AS A SWEET BOYAND HIS DOG." She's my best dog and Ilike her and I'm glad she'sgoing to be my service dog."Mari: "Where does shesleep?" Braxton: "In myroom."DURING BASIC TRAINING..." Stay.

Nope, sit." THEBRAXTON'S TAKE ROXY HOMEEVERY OTHER WEEK." So, we're starting onbasic obedience with her.We're doing some basic stuffthat she's going to need.These are basic controlexercises: sit, stay.There's a lot of sitting asa service dog.

90% of herday is doing this righthere.

Let's go, and then wewalk polite on leash." AS APUPPY.

ROXY CAN'T HELP BUTSPIN.

WHEN SHE'S OLDER.SHE'LL BE ABLE TO WARN THEMWHEN A SEIZURE IS COMING.Mari: "They do mocktrainings, so he'll do mockseizures with her."Mari: "That's our next thingis teaching her, 'Go findhelp,' and she goes andgets somebody." IT'S A ONETO TWO-YEAR PROCESS..." We're learning to sit whenwe stop." THAT'LL BE WORTHTHE WAIT." Sit, Roxy.

Stay."Mari: "It's going to takeaway a lot of anxiety andfear and give him somereassurance, too, I think."THE KINSEY FAMILY NEEDS FOURTHOUSAND SIX HUNDRED DOLLARSTO MAKE IT OFFICIAL.THEY'RE NEARLY HALFWAYTHERE.

IF YOU'D LIKE TO HELPTHEM SEAL THE DEA