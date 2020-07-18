Bacon cook the Eggs, 16-7, Friday at Luther Williams Field

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 1 week ago

The Bacon stopped their 4-game skid Friday with a 16-7 win over the Eggs at Luther Williams Field.

They're looking to stop a 4-game c1 3 b13 i'll tell you if they came out on top next in sports ... welcome back.

The macon bacon up against the macon eggs in game 1 of a 2-game set tonight at luther williams field the bacon looking for their 1st win since august 1st they've lost 5 of their last six games ..

Top 2nd ... runners on the corners ... no score ... brandon johnson at the plate ... knocks it right up the middle ... billy hancock scores on johnson's single ... eggs lead 1-nothing early ... same inning ... bases juiced ... evan boyle with the wild pitch ... brandon bellflower takes advantage ... he's safe ... and it's 2-nothing eggs now ... next batter ... noah mendlinger ... 2 on ... his bat works ... a single to left field ... that'll score two more runs ... the eggs just frying the bacon ... they're up 4-nothing ... top 3rd ... 4-1 eggs now ... josh hood up to bat ... and he says ... i'm ... so ... hood!

N-b-c you later ... a solo jack over the left field wall ...