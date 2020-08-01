Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus Impact On Special Education
Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
Coronavirus Impact On Special Education
Coronavirus Impact On Special Education
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

The coronavirus pandemic has presented many new challenges for educators, families and students... many of those challenges are amplifed when a child has special needs.

Special education director for hunstivlle schools dr. elizabeth long joins us now to talk more about the issue... thank you so much for being with us tonight.

How many students who have special needs are currently in the huntsville school system?

What are some of the amplified challenges parents of children who have special needs have faced during the coronavirus pandemic?

What unique challenges do educators who work with special needs students face during this time?

How will the school district meet the needs of these students this school year amid the pandemic?

What are some of the challenges with remote learning for students and families?

Tell us more about the learning program for special needs students for the start of the school year?

What resources are available to families who need support right now?

Any other information that would be important for us to know?

Special education director for hunstivlle schools dr. elizabeth long, thank you so much for your time tonight.

A grissom high school alum built a sensory wall for




You Might Like


Tweets about this

EAF_ISU

Educational Administration & Foundations at ISU RT @ISUResearch: (Via @EAF_ISU) Calling All Researchers: We'll be putting out a special issue of the Planning and Changing journal focused… 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Broward Teachers Union Unsatisfied With District's Plan For Special Needs Students [Video]

Broward Teachers Union Unsatisfied With District's Plan For Special Needs Students

CBS4's Lauren Pastrana shares what Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco had to say.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:24Published
Broward Superintendent: Staff Working On Face-To-Face Education Plan For Special Needs Students [Video]

Broward Superintendent: Staff Working On Face-To-Face Education Plan For Special Needs Students

CBS4's Joan Murray shares Superintendent Robert Runcie's message.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:25Published
'First Son' Barron Trump Won't Be Returning To School This Fall--In Person, Anyway [Video]

'First Son' Barron Trump Won't Be Returning To School This Fall--In Person, Anyway

The school attended by President Donald Trump and Melania Trump's youngest son, Barron, has ended on-campus learning. The news comes as the president demands a return to in-person classes around the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:44Published