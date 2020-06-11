Kozhikode crash: Rescue operation ends, Civil Aviation Minister forms probe teams

|
18 people including 2 pilots dead in Kozhikode plane crash: Hardeep Puri
Kerala plane crash: Death toll climbs to 18, 14 critically injuredAn Air India Express flight with 190 onboard overshot and fell 35 metres off the end of the runway at the Kozhikode airport in Kerala.
Kerala plane crash: Two investigation teams to leave for Kozhikode, says Civil Aviation MinisterAt least 17 people have died when a plane with 190 people on board coming from Dubai met with an accident at Karipur airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening.
17 dead as Air India Express flight overshoots Kozhikode’s table-top runwayAn Air India Express flight from Dubai trying to land in torrential rain with 190 people on board overshot the tabletop runway at Kozhikode’s Calicut..
Pilot served in IAF, won NDA Sword of HonourCommanding pilot Deepak V Sathe is believed to have died on the spot. Sathe lived in Powai with his family which includes his wife Sushma and two sons. He was..
Dow plunges 1861 points
Hardeep Singh Puri participates in 1st Indo-Asean Oceanic Business Summit and Expo
Kerala gold smuggling case: BJP leaders sit on 18-day hunger strike, demand CM's resignation
Death toll in Air India Express flight crash rises to 18India Express flight crash at the airport here, rose to 18 on Saturday with one more passenger succumbing to injuries. Malappuram District Collector K..
Death toll in Kerala plane crash rises to 17; 2 pilots dead, all 4 crew members safe: Air India Express
Kozhikode crash: Pilots among 20 dead; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM; NDRF rushed
