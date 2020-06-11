Global  
 

Kozhikode crash: Rescue operation ends, Civil Aviation Minister forms probe teams
Video Credit: HT Digital Content
Kozhikode crash: Rescue operation ends, Civil Aviation Minister forms probe teams

Kozhikode crash: Rescue operation ends, Civil Aviation Minister forms probe teams

The rescue operation in Kozhikode plane crash incident has ended.

Twenty people, including the plane’s two pilots, were killed in the mishap.

Hundreds of people were injured, many seriously, after the Air India Express Boeing 737 from Dubai plunged down a slope in heavy rain on its second attempt to land in Kozhikode.

It was a coronavirus evacuation flight.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has formed probe teams. Kozhikode Sub Collector, K Gopalakrishnan, said that there were around 190 passengers onboard the aircraft.

Passengers included 10 infants, two pilots and four cabin crew.

The flight was coming in from Dubai amid heavy rains in Kerala.

Flight overshot the tabletop runway and broke into two.

Kerala Minister AC Moideen and MoS External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, visited the crash site.

"It is a sad and unfortunate incident.

Perhaps, because of heavy rain in Calicut, it seems pilot could not land.

Then, in second attempt, he landed but there was hard landing.

Following the landing, aircraft skid off beyond runway," Muraleedharan said.

18 people including 2 pilots dead in Kozhikode plane crash: Hardeep Puri [Video]

18 people including 2 pilots dead in Kozhikode plane crash: Hardeep Puri

Death toll in the Air India Express flight crash incident in Kozhikode rose to 18. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Khozikode plane crash said, "18 people including 2 pilots have died in the incident so far. Under the Vande Bharat Mission, the flight was coming from Dubai carrying 190 passengers. Pilot must have tried to bring the flight to the end of tabletop airport's runway where it skidded due to slippery conditions owing to monsoon."

Credit: ANI

Kerala plane crash: Death toll climbs to 18, 14 critically injured

 An Air India Express flight with 190 onboard overshot and fell 35 metres off the end of the runway at the Kozhikode airport in Kerala.
DNA

Kerala plane crash: Two investigation teams to leave for Kozhikode, says Civil Aviation Minister

 At least 17 people have died when a plane with 190 people on board coming from Dubai met with an accident at Karipur airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening.
DNA

17 dead as Air India Express flight overshoots Kozhikode’s table-top runway

 An Air India Express flight from Dubai trying to land in torrential rain with 190 people on board overshot the tabletop runway at Kozhikode’s Calicut..
IndiaTimes

Pilot served in IAF, won NDA Sword of Honour

 Commanding pilot Deepak V Sathe is believed to have died on the spot. ​Sathe lived in Powai with his family which includes his wife Sushma and two sons. He was..
IndiaTimes
Dow plunges 1861 points [Video]

Dow plunges 1861 points

Wall Street plummeted Thursday as investors reacted to renewed fears of a pandemic resurgence and digested dour economic forecasts from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Fred Katayama reports on the market action.

Credit: Reuters Studio

Hardeep Singh Puri participates in 1st Indo-Asean Oceanic Business Summit and Expo [Video]

Hardeep Singh Puri participates in 1st Indo-Asean Oceanic Business Summit and Expo

Union Civil Aviation Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri participated in the 1st Indo-Asean Oceanic Business Summit and Expo on August 04. He discussed about the post COVID order at the summit. "When we plan for the post COVID order, we need to diversify, create new supply chains, we should try and avoid excessive dependence on any one source or commodity," said Hardeep Singh Puri.

Credit: ANI

Kerala gold smuggling case: BJP leaders sit on 18-day hunger strike, demand CM's resignation [Video]

Kerala gold smuggling case: BJP leaders sit on 18-day hunger strike, demand CM's resignation

Minister of State of External Affairs V Muraleedharan held a day long hunger strike on August 02 over the Kerala gold smuggling case. BJP leaders will sit on 18-day long hunger strike, from August 1 to 18. Party is demanding the resignation of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the gold smuggling case. The matter had come to light after 30 kg of gold worth Rs 14.82 crore smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram. The case is being probed by the National Investigation Agency and Customs.

Credit: ANI

Death toll in Air India Express flight crash rises to 18

 India Express flight crash at the airport here, rose to 18 on Saturday with one more passenger succumbing to injuries. Malappuram District Collector K..
IndiaTimes

Kozhikode crash: Pilots among 20 dead; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM; NDRF rushed [Video]

Kozhikode crash: Pilots among 20 dead; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM; NDRF rushed

Over 18 people were killed, 123 were injured in a plane crash in Kerala’s Kozhikode. Pilot Captain Deepak Vasant Sathe was one of the pilots who died. Helplines to assist in providing information about passengers were issued. Airport Control Room - 0483 2719493, Malappuram Collectorate - 0483 2736320, Kozhikode Collectorate - 0495 2376901. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted about the incident and expressed their pain. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan rushed Fire and Police Force at Kozhikode airport. PM Modi spoke to Kerala CM over the phone regarding the crash. Home Minister ordered National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to rush at the airport. The plane, with 190 onboard from Dubai, split into two while trying to land. The aircraft overshot the Karipur’s table top runway. Watch the video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content

