Watch: GC Murmu takes oath as new CAG

President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office to GC Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

GC Murmu has been appointed as the new Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

Murmu stepped down as the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir earlier this week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present during the event.