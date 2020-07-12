Watch: CISF official, eyewitness to Kozhikode plane crash, narrates the incident

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kozhikode Metropolis in Kerala, India
Kozhikode plane crash: Civil aviation expert explains difficulty in landing on table top runwaysThe aircraft was broken into two parts but reportedly didn't catch fire.
DNA
Kozhikode crash: Rescue operation ends, Civil Aviation Minister forms probe teams
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:50Published
Central Industrial Security Force Indian security force that provides security cover to 300 industrial units, government infrastructure projects and facilities and establishments
CISF personnel participate in tree plantation drive at Amritsar airport
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:59Published
Air India Express Low-cost subsidiary of Air India
Probe into Air India Express flight crash on: Union ministerThe Centre on Saturday said investigation is on to ascertain various aspects of the Air India Express flight crash at Karipur airport, which left 18 dead and..
IndiaTimes
Dubai Metropolis in United Arab Emirates
18 people including 2 pilots dead in Kozhikode plane crash: Hardeep Puri
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:10Published
Calicut International Airport Airport in Karipur,Kondotty, Malappuram, Kerala, India
Kerala plane crash: Two investigation teams to leave for Kozhikode, says Civil Aviation MinisterAt least 17 people have died when a plane with 190 people on board coming from Dubai met with an accident at Karipur airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening.
DNA
Runway 10 of Kozhikode airport unsafe, expert warned 9 years agoKaripur airport is unsafe and landing should not be allowed here, especially during wet conditions, Captain Mohan Ranganathan, a member of a safety advisory..
IndiaTimes
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources