Watch: CISF official, eyewitness to Kozhikode plane crash, narrates the incident

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, Ajeet Singh, who is an eye witness to the Kozhikode plane crash, narrated the entire incident.

The Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) said, "I saw the Air India Express flight falling down towards the parameter road." The Air India Express flight carrying 190 passengers was returning from Dubai under the Vande Bharat Mission and skidded off the runway at Karipur airport in Kozhikode during landing on August 07.