Watch: 690 tons of Amonium Nitrate containers placed in Chennai
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:41s - Published
690 tons of Amonium Nitrate containers placed in Chennai Manali Sattva container freight station where Chennai customs placed the seized.

Extra precautions are being undertaken after the Lebanon incident.

Earlier this week, a pair of explosions due to Amonium Nitrate in Lebanon's Beirut caused a widespread damage.

2,750-ton stockpile of ammonium nitrate was stored nearby in the city.

Amonium Nitrate is a highly explosive chemical often used a fertilizer.

Chennai Chennai Metropolis in Tamil Nadu, India

Around 690 metric tonnes of ammonium nitrate have been placed at Sattva Hitech CFS in Chennai. The ammonium nitrate was seized by Chennai Customs department in 2015 is kept in 37 containers. While speaking to media persons, a police official said, "Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives has done preliminary inspection to assess safety. Customs are taking immediate measures for disposal." Security arrangements have been made 24 7 at container freight station in Chennai. Concerns were raised after massive blast in Beirut involving unsafely stored ammonium nitrate, which claimed over 100 lives.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published

Ammonium Ammonium cation, protonated ammonia


Lebanon Lebanon Country in the Middle East

Ammonium nitrate Ammonium nitrate Chemical compound with formula NH4NO3


Beirut Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon

