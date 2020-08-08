Kerala plane crash: Locals aid rescue, donate blood, arrange food | Oneindia News

Black box recovered from Kerala plane crash site; All those engaged in Air India Express rescue efforts urged to get tested for Covid-19; Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan take stock of rescue work in Kerala's Kozhikode; Heavy showers to continue today in Kerala, Friday's landslide in Idukki claims 15 lives; Parliament prepares for Covid-19 measures before September session; Major Generals to meet to discuss India-China disengagement in Ladakh; UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates 400-bed Covid-19 hospital in Noida and GC Murmu takes charge as Comptroller & Auditor General of India #Keralaplanecrash #Kerala #airindiaplane