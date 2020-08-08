Global  
 

Kerala plane crash: Locals aid rescue, donate blood, arrange food | Oneindia News

Black box recovered from Kerala plane crash site; All those engaged in Air India Express rescue efforts urged to get tested for Covid-19; Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan take stock of rescue work in Kerala's Kozhikode; Heavy showers to continue today in Kerala, Friday's landslide in Idukki claims 15 lives; Parliament prepares for Covid-19 measures before September session; Major Generals to meet to discuss India-China disengagement in Ladakh; UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates 400-bed Covid-19 hospital in Noida and GC Murmu takes charge as Comptroller & Auditor General of India #Keralaplanecrash #Kerala #airindiaplane

Watch: CISF official, eyewitness to Kozhikode plane crash, narrates the incident [Video]

Watch: CISF official, eyewitness to Kozhikode plane crash, narrates the incident

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, Ajeet Singh, who is an eye witness to the Kozhikode plane crash, narrated the entire incident. The Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) said, "I saw the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:31Published
Kerala plane crash: All helpline numbers | Contact for information | Oneindia News [Video]

Kerala plane crash: All helpline numbers | Contact for information | Oneindia News

Several helpline numbers have been operationalised for response to friends and family members of those on board the ill-fated Air India Express IX 344 flight, which crash landed after reaching..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:27Published
Kerala plane crash: Ex-IAF pilot dies, had tried to land safely | Oneindia News [Video]

Kerala plane crash: Ex-IAF pilot dies, had tried to land safely | Oneindia News

Wing Commander Deepak Vasant Sathe and his co pilot Akhilesh Kumar were killed in the Air India Express plane crash at Kozhikode airport on Friday. The captain, Deepak Vasanth Sathe, was a decorated..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:17Published