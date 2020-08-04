Kerala plane crash 'murder, not accident': Expert who flagged safety issues

Neela Sathe, mother of late Captain DV Sathe who was flying the Air India Express plane which crash-landed at Kozhikode airport on August 07, said, "He was a great son and always first one to help others in need. What else can I say, god should have taken us instead of him." 18 people, including two pilots, lost their lives in the incident.
A CISF assistant sub inspector narrated the horrific Kozhikode plane crash. ASI Ajeet Singh is an eyewitness of the Air India Express flight crash. "I was on duty last evening when the incident happened. Around 7:30 pm, I went for a third round. I saw an AI Express flight falling down towards parameter road. I immediately informed the control room. By the time I informed control room, the aircraft had already crashed. Soon, rescue members reached the accident spot. We opened Gate no. 8 and let 25-30 volunteers in along with a JCB. We CISF personnel joined the rescue operation. Ambulance reached Gate no. 8 and rushed victims to hospitals," said CISF ASI, Ajeet Singh. Meanwhile, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri visited crash site and took stock of the status and implementation of relief measures. He said, "18 people including 2 pilots have died. It's very unfortunate. 127 injured are in hospital, rest have been discharged. This was a Vande Bharat flight with 190 passengers onboard. Weather conditions were unfavourable." Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Arif Mohammad Khan visited Kozhikode Medical College and met injured passengers who are admitted there. Air India Express flight from Dubai overshot tabletop runway at Kozhikode airport on Friday. The flight fell into a valley, 35 feet below, while landing in heavy rains and broke into two.
Officials have recovered Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) from the Air India Express plane which crash landed at Karimpur airport in Kerala on August 07, and left at least 18 people dead which includes two pilots. Later, the officials also retrieved Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR). These will be brought to Delhi for investigation. The Air India Express flight carrying 190 passengers was returning from Dubai under the Vande Bharat Mission and skidded off the runway at Karipur airport in Kozhikode during landing on August 07.
AIMPLB’s Zafaryab Jilani spoke on the Ayodhya’s bhoomi pujan event. Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ayodhya site, Jilani said PM should not have visited the site. “A PM can visit anywhere in a personal capacity but cannot visit religious places,” Jilani said during a debate with Hindustan Times. PM Modi visited Ayodhya and laid the foundation stone for the Ram Temple. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also attended the ceremony. Watch the full video for more details.
BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi spoke on the construction of Ram temple. Speaking in a debate at Hindustan Times, Joshi spoke on the politics around the construction of the temple and said the process was expedited by BJP and other Sangh organizations. “The entire country has accepted the decision and people should not try to invoke others,” Joshi said. Joshi added that development is the main goal for the BJP government and that won’t be mixed with religious issues. Speaking on the Ram temple case in court, Joshi alleged that the previous governments tried to stall the decision, and if BJP had not intervened, the decision would be delayed 50 more years. The UP minister also spoke on the tourism with the construction of Ram Temple. Joshi said the construction of the temple will not only boost tourism in Ayodhya but in Uttar Pradesh. Watch the full video to know more.
Amid the preparation for the ground-breaking for a new Ram temple in Ayodhya, what is the status of the plan to build a mosque at an alternate piece of land? Hindustan Times national political editor Sunetra Choudhury speaks to Athar Hussain, spokesperson of the trust constituted to oversee the construction of a new mosque. The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board recently accepted the land allotted by the state government, in accordance with the judgment of the Supreme Court, delivered in November 2019. Hussain said that apart from a new mosque, the 5-acre plot is likely to house a 'state-of-the-art' medical facility and a centre highlighting the contributions of the Indo-Islamic culture. The Covid-19 pandemic has stalled progress on the plan, although virtual discussions are still going on, he says. When asked about the completion date of the mosque, Hussain says that unlike the decades-old Ram temple movement, the project for a new mosque was initiated in February this year, and so it may take longer than the temple in Ayodhya. Watch the full video for more.
