Chobham wildfire: Fire crews remain at scene of blaze
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Chobham wildfire: Fire crews remain at scene of blaze

Chobham wildfire: Fire crews remain at scene of blaze

Fire crews remain at the scene of a wildfire at Chobham Common in Surrey,which spread to Wentworth golf course, halting play in the Rose Ladies SeriesGrand Final.

Surrey Fire and Rescue Service provided an update on socialmedia: "Crews remain on scene at the fire on Chobham Common which spread toaround 150 acres at its peak.Overnight the cooling temperatures and hard workof crews contained the spread but we're expecting firefighters to be on scenethrough the day".

Chobham Common Chobham Common located near Chobham, Surrey, location of a British tank research centre

Fire crews continue to tackle wildfire in Surrey [Video]

Fire crews continue to tackle wildfire in Surrey

Fire crews are continuing to tackle a 40-hectare wildfire in Surrey. Gary Locker from Surrey Fire and Rescue says they will need to stay at Chobham Common over the weekend and into the early part of next week. Report by Barnesj. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:40Published

Chobham Common wildfire: Heathland flames tackled by crews

 Surrey fire service says crews are dealing with a large fire on the common as temperatures soar.
BBC News

Chobham Chobham Human settlement in England


Surrey Fire and Rescue Service Surrey Fire and Rescue Service


Surrey Surrey County of England

Jamie Overton: Surrey sign Somerset seamer on three-year deal

 Somerset seamer Jamie Overton signs a three-year contract to join Surrey at the end of the county season.
BBC News
Pet cat falls ill with coronavirus in UK [Video]

Pet cat falls ill with coronavirus in UK

A pet cat has fallen ill with coronavirus in the UK after apparently catchingCovid-19 from a human. The infection was confirmed following tests at theAnimal and Plant Health Agency (Apha) laboratory in Weybridge, Surrey, on July22. The UK’s chief veterinary officer, Christine Middlemiss, said: “Testsconducted by the Animal and Plant Health Agency have confirmed that the virusresponsible for Covid-19 has been detected in a pet cat in England."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published

