Chobham wildfire: Fire crews remain at scene of blaze
Fire crews remain at the scene of a wildfire at Chobham Common in Surrey,which spread to Wentworth golf course, halting play in the Rose Ladies SeriesGrand Final.
Surrey Fire and Rescue Service provided an update on socialmedia: "Crews remain on scene at the fire on Chobham Common which spread toaround 150 acres at its peak.Overnight the cooling temperatures and hard workof crews contained the spread but we're expecting firefighters to be on scenethrough the day".
Fire crews are continuing to tackle a 40-hectare wildfire in Surrey. Gary Locker from Surrey Fire and Rescue says they will need to stay at Chobham Common over the weekend and into the early part of next week. Report by Barnesj. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A pet cat has fallen ill with coronavirus in the UK after apparently catchingCovid-19 from a human. The infection was confirmed following tests at theAnimal and Plant Health Agency (Apha) laboratory in Weybridge, Surrey, on July22. The UK’s chief veterinary officer, Christine Middlemiss, said: “Testsconducted by the Animal and Plant Health Agency have confirmed that the virusresponsible for Covid-19 has been detected in a pet cat in England."
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this
EARTH AID RT @LBCNews: A number of homes have been evacuated while fire crews tackle the blaze that started on Chobham Common in Surrey.
Residents h… 1 hour ago
Marc Ward Fire crews from @SurreyFRS and police from @SurreyPolice remain on scene at the approach to Chobham Common followi… https://t.co/EI5z82VrQM 2 hours ago
Kelly Linfoot Boris are you go build more homes l think you need look at climate change this house will be burnt downChobham Comm… https://t.co/CqbDhUupwh 3 hours ago
@henson40_extention Chobham Common fire: Homes evacuated as crews continue to tackle 40-hectare Surrey wildfire https://t.co/cWM9wEXvha… https://t.co/Xnd4lob6iq 7 hours ago
Susan Chobham Common fire: Homes evacuated as crews continue to tackle 40-hectare Surrey wildfire https://t.co/6OgmyGeCYp… https://t.co/9vNpuz9iGX 7 hours ago
Ronnate Asirwatham RT @LBCNews: A wildfire on Chobham Common in Surrey has spread to Wentworth golf course, putting a stop to a grand final competition.
Fire… 10 hours ago
Roger Faulkerson🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻 RT @SurreyWT: The fire service are currently in attendance at a blaze on Chobham Common. Please avoid the area while crews continue to deal… 12 hours ago
GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS Fire crews battling huge blaze on Chobham Common in Surrey: Fire crews are battling a huge wildfire on Chobham Comm… https://t.co/AprwYK1ceD 12 hours ago