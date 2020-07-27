Chobham wildfire: Fire crews remain at scene of blaze

Fire crews remain at the scene of a wildfire at Chobham Common in Surrey,which spread to Wentworth golf course, halting play in the Rose Ladies SeriesGrand Final.

Surrey Fire and Rescue Service provided an update on socialmedia: "Crews remain on scene at the fire on Chobham Common which spread toaround 150 acres at its peak.Overnight the cooling temperatures and hard workof crews contained the spread but we're expecting firefighters to be on scenethrough the day".