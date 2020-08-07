Global  
 

At least 18 dead in Air India plane crash
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:00s - Published
At least 18 dead in Air India plane crash

At least 18 dead in Air India plane crash

An Air India plane, which was repatriating Indians stranded in Dubai due to COVID-19, has crashed in Kerala.

Air India Plane Crashes in India's Kerala, at Least 2 Feared Dead

Air India Express plane from Dubai had 191 passengers and crew on board when it overshot the runway
VOA News - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem Post


Air India Express plane skids at Kozhikode airport, breaks into two, at least 14 including pilot dead

A total of 190 people--184 passengers, including ten infants, two pilots, and four cabin crew were...
Zee News - Published

Air India Plane With 191 Passengers Splits Into Two After Landing

(MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Kozhikode: At least twenty people were feared dead and several others...
MENAFN.com - Published


ironsightforge

Noa RT @AFP: Fierce rain and winds lashed a plane carrying 190 people before it crash-landed and tore in two at an airport in southern India, k… 4 seconds ago

mosky360

Amos Umoh RT @aksu360: PLANE CRASHES ON LANDING ...AT LEAST 17 DEAD (+VIDEO): An Air India Express plane with 190 people on board has crashed at an a… 42 seconds ago

Charliegachango

Irungu Gachango RT @CGTNOfficial: #Latest on Air #India Express plane crash: - At least 19 dead, over 170 hospitalized - Black box recovered - Financial c… 8 minutes ago

f5vq8

マサコサマ RT @BBCBreaking: At least two dead, including the pilot, after Air India Express plane skids off runway and breaks in two at airport in Ker… 19 minutes ago

CarmenStanescu2

Carmen Stanescu Eighteen dead after plane repatriating Indians stranded by Covid crashes https://t.co/jjvyNO5TxI 19 minutes ago

observerlk

Sunday Observer An Air India Express plane with 190 people on board has crashed at an airport in the southern state of Kerala, kill… https://t.co/xdJoFHKl3a 25 minutes ago

Bhuvanbagga

Bhuvan Bagga 吧奥文 RT @aishwaryak03: #KozhikodeAirCrash Spoke to the survivor while he was still recuperating at the hospital. "The front part of the plane… 31 minutes ago

Jai_Oreal

Jai RT @CTVNews: At least 14 dead, more than 120 injured after Air India Express plane skids off runway https://t.co/eJCteDaXLo https://t.co/1S… 35 minutes ago


Kozhikode plane crash: CM Kerjiwal extends condolences to bereaved families [Video]

Kozhikode plane crash: CM Kerjiwal extends condolences to bereaved families

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Kozhikode plane crash extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and injured. "It is a tragic incident," he added. An Air India Express plane..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:08Published
Kerala plane crash 'murder, not accident': Expert who flagged safety issues [Video]

Kerala plane crash 'murder, not accident': Expert who flagged safety issues

Aviation safety consultant Captain Mohan Ranganathan commented on the Kozhikode plane crash which killed at least 18 people, including the two pilots. Speaking to Hindustan Times senior editor Aditi..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:52Published
He always helped others in need: Mother of pilot who killed in Kozhikode plane crash [Video]

He always helped others in need: Mother of pilot who killed in Kozhikode plane crash

Neela Sathe, mother of late Captain DV Sathe who was flying the Air India Express plane which crash-landed at Kozhikode airport on August 07, said, "He was a great son and always first one to help..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:55Published