Wife of co-pilot, killed in Kozhikode plane crash, to deliver child soon: Deceased's cousin
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:21s - Published
Wife of co-pilot, killed in Kozhikode plane crash, to deliver child soon: Deceased's cousin
Basudev, cousin of co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar who lost his life in the air crash incident at Kozhikode on August 07 expressed sadness and informed pilot's wife is expecting to deliver their child in next few days.
"He was a very humble, polite, and well-behaved person.
His wife is expecting to deliver their child in the next 15-17 days.
He joined Air India in 2017 and had come home last, before lockdown," his cousin said.
Speaking about the recent air crash incident in Kozhikode, Airports Authority of India (AAI), Chairman, Arvind Singh informed that jumbo jets used to land at Karipur Airport after several issues were fixed in 2019. "Directorate General of Civil Aviation had some issues with the runway in 2015, but after resolving those issues, clearance was given to it in 2019. The jumbo jets of Air India also used to land there," Chairman Arvind Singh informed. At least 18 people have lost their lives in the mishap so far. More than 100 injured are being treated at a hospital.
A young woman is dead after being hit by a man who drove his car onto a closed Seattle freeway and into a crowd protesting police brutality. Summer Taylor, 24, of Seattle, died Saturday evening at Harborview Medical Center. According to Newser, Dawit Kelete also hit 32-year-old Diaz Love, of Portland, Oregon, in the incident. Kelete hit both of them when his car barreled through a panicked crowd of protesters on Interstate 5 early Saturday morning.
Airports Authority of India (AAI), Chairman, Arvind Singh revealed certain details about the recent air crash incident in Kozhikode that took place on August 07. "The aircraft could not land at a runway on where it had to, and then landing was tried on another runway where the mishap happened. We are monitoring situation and airport will become operational soon. An alternative facility in Nagpur is also under progress," Chairman Arvind Singh informed. At least 18 people have lost their lives in the mishap so far. More than 100 injured are being treated at a hospital.