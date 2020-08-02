The 2 other 'dangerous airfields' in India: Capt Ranganathan on Kerala crash

Basudev, cousin of co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar who lost his life in the air crash incident at Kozhikode on August 07 expressed sadness and informed pilot's wife is expecting to deliver their child in next few days. "He was a very humble, polite, and well-behaved person. His wife is expecting to deliver their child in the next 15-17 days. He joined Air India in 2017 and had come home last, before lockdown," his cousin said.
Speaking about the recent air crash incident in Kozhikode, Airports Authority of India (AAI), Chairman, Arvind Singh informed that jumbo jets used to land at Karipur Airport after several issues were fixed in 2019. "Directorate General of Civil Aviation had some issues with the runway in 2015, but after resolving those issues, clearance was given to it in 2019. The jumbo jets of Air India also used to land there," Chairman Arvind Singh informed. At least 18 people have lost their lives in the mishap so far. More than 100 injured are being treated at a hospital.
Aviation safety consultant Captain Mohan Ranganathan commented on the Kozhikode plane crash which killed at least 18 people, including the two pilots. Speaking to Hindustan Times senior editor Aditi Prasad, he said that this tragedy was 'murder, not an accident'. Capt Ranganathan was part of a panel which had submitted a report around 9 years ago highlighting risks at the Kozhikode airport. He said that the authorities knew that it was a dangerous airfield, and yet things were 'swept under the carpet'. He accused the top officials in the aviation sector - including the minister and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation - of being 'clueless'. Captain Ranganathan said that corruption in the civil aviation sector is very high, and that is why people 'get away with murder'. On August 7, an Air India Express plane overshot the runway at the Kozhikode airport and split in half after falling into a valley. At least 18 people, including passengers and crew members, were killed. The flight was a part of the government's Vande Bharat mission, bringing home Indians stranded in Dubai due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Former Union minister Manoj Sinha was on Friday was sworn in as the new lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir, the first political leader to take charge of the union territory. The 61-year-old, who is known for his connect with people, particularly in rural areas, was administered the oath of office by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Justice Gita Mittal at a simple function in the Raj Bhavan. "August 5 is a very important day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. After years of isolation, Jammu and Kashmir joined the national mainstream. I have been told that many works that could not be completed in years have been completed in the past one year," Sinha told reporters after taking oath. "I want to accelerate that development," he added. Sinha succeeds former IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu, who resigned on Wednesday night and was appointed Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on Thursday.
AIMPLB’s Zafaryab Jilani spoke on the Ayodhya’s bhoomi pujan event. Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ayodhya site, Jilani said PM should not have visited the site. “A PM can visit anywhere in a personal capacity but cannot visit religious places,” Jilani said during a debate with Hindustan Times. PM Modi visited Ayodhya and laid the foundation stone for the Ram Temple. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also attended the ceremony. Watch the full video for more details.
BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi spoke on the construction of Ram temple. Speaking in a debate at Hindustan Times, Joshi spoke on the politics around the construction of the temple and said the process was expedited by BJP and other Sangh organizations. “The entire country has accepted the decision and people should not try to invoke others,” Joshi said. Joshi added that development is the main goal for the BJP government and that won’t be mixed with religious issues. Speaking on the Ram temple case in court, Joshi alleged that the previous governments tried to stall the decision, and if BJP had not intervened, the decision would be delayed 50 more years. The UP minister also spoke on the tourism with the construction of Ram Temple. Joshi said the construction of the temple will not only boost tourism in Ayodhya but in Uttar Pradesh. Watch the full video to know more.
Actor Rhea Chakraborty grilled for 8 hours by the Enforcement directorate (ED) on Friday. Rhea was questioned in money laundering case linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput based on the basis of a First Information Report filed by the Bihar police. Sushant’s father, KK Singh, had alleged that there were unexplained transfers from his son’s bank account involving actor Rhea Chakraborty and others. The late actor’s father had accused Chakraborty of having befriended his son in May 2019 with the intention of furthering her own career, said officials. She had arrived at the agency’s Ballard office with brother Showmik. The Centra Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had named Rhea and four others in Sushant Singh’s death case. Sushant’s father had accused Rhea of abetting his son’s suicide. Rhea has been called again on August 10, PTI reported. The agency is investigating Rhea’s income, investments etc. Rhea had challenged the complaint filed against her in Patna. On Friday, the Centre moved Supreme Court seeking to be heard in Rhea’s petition. Sushant’s father had lodged an FIR leveling serious allegations against Rhea.
Bihar's Special Investigation Team head, IPS Vinay Tiwari returned to his home state. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had put the officer under quarantine in Mumbai, when he reached there to investigate the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. "It's not about a person, our investigation was put under quarantine. The investigation was on right track," said Vinay Tiwari. On August 11 (Tuesday), Supreme Court will hear Rhea Chakroborty petition seeking to transfer FIR from Patna to Mumbai.
Bihar IPS Officer Vinay Tiwari left from quarantine centre on August 07. He reached Mumbai on August 02 to probe in the case of Sushant Singh's death case. He was 'forcibly quarantined" by BMC officials after he reached to investigate. Speaking to reporters, Superintendent of Police of Patna (Central) said 'I would say I wasn't quarantined, the investigation was quarantined. Investigation of Bihar Police was obstructed."
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Kozhikode plane crash extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and injured. "It is a tragic incident," he added. An Air India Express plane carrying 190 passengers skidded while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode leaving 18 dead.
Group of youth has come up with eco-friendly rakhis with help of artisans for Rakshabandhan. Rakhis embedded with vegetable seeds can grow into plant once buried. Innovative rakhis are completely made of bio degradable materials. Rakshabandhan will be celebrated on August 3.