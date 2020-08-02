Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The 2 other 'dangerous airfields' in India: Capt Ranganathan on Kerala crash
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:20s - Published
The 2 other 'dangerous airfields' in India: Capt Ranganathan on Kerala crash

The 2 other 'dangerous airfields' in India: Capt Ranganathan on Kerala crash

A day after the deadly plane crash in Kerala's Kozhikode, Captain Mohan Ranganathan, an aviation safety consultant, warns that other airports in India may see similar mishaps.

Speaking to Hindustan Times senior editor Aditi Prasad, he said that Patna and Jammu are also 'dangerous airfields' and continue to operate despite flagging of safety issues.

He also explained how 'tabletop' airfields, i.e.

Those which are constructed by flattening a hill, can be unsafe, mainly due to lack of extra space for airplanes in case of an emergency.

Capt Ranganathan also explained why the Air India Express plane in Kozhikode didn't catch fire but broke in half, thereby preventing a higher casualty count.

If the plane's wings had gotten damaged and fuel had spilt, then the chances of a fire breaking out would've been higher, he said.

On August 7, at least 18 people died, including the two pilots, of a passenger plane which tried to land in Kozhikode amid inclement weather.

It overshot the runway and fell into a valley.

It was a part of the government's Vande Bharat mission, ferrying home Indians who were stranded in Dubai amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tragedy occurred 10 years after a similar mishap in Mangalore.

Watch the full video for more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kozhikode Kozhikode Metropolis in Kerala, India

Survivors of Kozhikode air crash yet to recover from shock

 Several injured passengers of the ill-fated Air India Express flight from Dubai which overshot the runway and crashed at the airport here are yet to get over the..
IndiaTimes
Wife of co-pilot, killed in Kozhikode plane crash, to deliver child soon: Deceased's cousin [Video]

Wife of co-pilot, killed in Kozhikode plane crash, to deliver child soon: Deceased's cousin

Basudev, cousin of co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar who lost his life in the air crash incident at Kozhikode on August 07 expressed sadness and informed pilot's wife is expecting to deliver their child in next few days. "He was a very humble, polite, and well-behaved person. His wife is expecting to deliver their child in the next 15-17 days. He joined Air India in 2017 and had come home last, before lockdown," his cousin said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:21Published
Jumbo jets used to land on Karipur runway after fixing issues in 2019: AAI Chairman [Video]

Jumbo jets used to land on Karipur runway after fixing issues in 2019: AAI Chairman

Speaking about the recent air crash incident in Kozhikode, Airports Authority of India (AAI), Chairman, Arvind Singh informed that jumbo jets used to land at Karipur Airport after several issues were fixed in 2019. "Directorate General of Civil Aviation had some issues with the runway in 2015, but after resolving those issues, clearance was given to it in 2019. The jumbo jets of Air India also used to land there," Chairman Arvind Singh informed. At least 18 people have lost their lives in the mishap so far. More than 100 injured are being treated at a hospital.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:05Published

Kerala Kerala State in southern India

Kozhikode Crash: Centre, Kerala govt to each give Rs 10 lakhs to kin of deceased as interim relief

 At least 18 people have lost their lives and 149 are under treatment at various hospitals of Malappuram and Kozhikode districts, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan..
DNA

Kozhikode plane crash: Captain Sathe had planned to pay surprise visit on mother's birthday

 Captain Deepak Sathe, pilot of the Air India Express flight who died along with 17 others after the plane crashed at Kerala's Kozhikode airport, had planned to..
IndiaTimes
Kerala plane crash 'murder, not accident': Expert who flagged safety issues [Video]

Kerala plane crash 'murder, not accident': Expert who flagged safety issues

Aviation safety consultant Captain Mohan Ranganathan commented on the Kozhikode plane crash which killed at least 18 people, including the two pilots. Speaking to Hindustan Times senior editor Aditi Prasad, he said that this tragedy was 'murder, not an accident'. Capt Ranganathan was part of a panel which had submitted a report around 9 years ago highlighting risks at the Kozhikode airport. He said that the authorities knew that it was a dangerous airfield, and yet things were 'swept under the carpet'. He accused the top officials in the aviation sector - including the minister and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation - of being 'clueless'. Captain Ranganathan said that corruption in the civil aviation sector is very high, and that is why people 'get away with murder'. On August 7, an Air India Express plane overshot the runway at the Kozhikode airport and split in half after falling into a valley. At least 18 people, including passengers and crew members, were killed. The flight was a part of the government's Vande Bharat mission, bringing home Indians stranded in Dubai due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:52Published

Jammu Jammu City in Jammu and Kashmir, India

Don’t delay call on 4G in Kashmir: SC to govt

 The Supreme Court on Friday frowned upon the delay on part of the Jammu and Kashmir administration and the Centre in taking a coordinated and considered stand on..
IndiaTimes
Watch: Manoj Sinha takes oath as new L-G of Jammu and Kashmir [Video]

Watch: Manoj Sinha takes oath as new L-G of Jammu and Kashmir

Former Union minister Manoj Sinha was on Friday was sworn in as the new lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir, the first political leader to take charge of the union territory. The 61-year-old, who is known for his connect with people, particularly in rural areas, was administered the oath of office by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Justice Gita Mittal at a simple function in the Raj Bhavan. "August 5 is a very important day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. After years of isolation, Jammu and Kashmir joined the national mainstream. I have been told that many works that could not be completed in years have been completed in the past one year," Sinha told reporters after taking oath. "I want to accelerate that development," he added. Sinha succeeds former IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu, who resigned on Wednesday night and was appointed Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on Thursday.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:05Published

Dialogue with people will start soon, there should be peace in J&K: new LG Manoj Sinha

 Pitching for peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir, the union territory's new lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said the administration would soon..
IndiaTimes

Hindustan Times Hindustan Times Indian English-language newspaper

‘Can visit in personal capacity but…’: Zafaryab Jilani on PM Modi‘s Ayodhya visit [Video]

‘Can visit in personal capacity but…’: Zafaryab Jilani on PM Modi‘s Ayodhya visit

AIMPLB’s Zafaryab Jilani spoke on the Ayodhya’s bhoomi pujan event. Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ayodhya site, Jilani said PM should not have visited the site. “A PM can visit anywhere in a personal capacity but cannot visit religious places,” Jilani said during a debate with Hindustan Times. PM Modi visited Ayodhya and laid the foundation stone for the Ram Temple. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also attended the ceremony. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:04Published
Ram Temple | ‘BJP, RSS intervention expedited the process’: Rita Joshi [Video]

Ram Temple | ‘BJP, RSS intervention expedited the process’: Rita Joshi

BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi spoke on the construction of Ram temple. Speaking in a debate at Hindustan Times, Joshi spoke on the politics around the construction of the temple and said the process was expedited by BJP and other Sangh organizations. “The entire country has accepted the decision and people should not try to invoke others,” Joshi said. Joshi added that development is the main goal for the BJP government and that won’t be mixed with religious issues. Speaking on the Ram temple case in court, Joshi alleged that the previous governments tried to stall the decision, and if BJP had not intervened, the decision would be delayed 50 more years. The UP minister also spoke on the tourism with the construction of Ram Temple. Joshi said the construction of the temple will not only boost tourism in Ayodhya but in Uttar Pradesh. Watch the full video to know more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 07:06Published

Patna Patna Metropolis in :Bihar, India

Rhea Chakraborty questioned for over 8 hours by ED in money laundering case [Video]

Rhea Chakraborty questioned for over 8 hours by ED in money laundering case

Actor Rhea Chakraborty grilled for 8 hours by the Enforcement directorate (ED) on Friday. Rhea was questioned in money laundering case linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput based on the basis of a First Information Report filed by the Bihar police. Sushant’s father, KK Singh, had alleged that there were unexplained transfers from his son’s bank account involving actor Rhea Chakraborty and others. The late actor’s father had accused Chakraborty of having befriended his son in May 2019 with the intention of furthering her own career, said officials. She had arrived at the agency’s Ballard office with brother Showmik. The Centra Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had named Rhea and four others in Sushant Singh’s death case. Sushant’s father had accused Rhea of abetting his son’s suicide. Rhea has been called again on August 10, PTI reported. The agency is investigating Rhea’s income, investments etc. Rhea had challenged the complaint filed against her in Patna. On Friday, the Centre moved Supreme Court seeking to be heard in Rhea’s petition. Sushant’s father had lodged an FIR leveling serious allegations against Rhea.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:27Published
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: SP Vinay Tiwari returns to Patna [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: SP Vinay Tiwari returns to Patna

Bihar's Special Investigation Team head, IPS Vinay Tiwari returned to his home state. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had put the officer under quarantine in Mumbai, when he reached there to investigate the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. "It's not about a person, our investigation was put under quarantine. The investigation was on right track," said Vinay Tiwari. On August 11 (Tuesday), Supreme Court will hear Rhea Chakroborty petition seeking to transfer FIR from Patna to Mumbai.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:51Published
'I wasn't, investigation was quarantined': SP Vinay Tiwari leaves for Patna [Video]

'I wasn't, investigation was quarantined': SP Vinay Tiwari leaves for Patna

Bihar IPS Officer Vinay Tiwari left from quarantine centre on August 07. He reached Mumbai on August 02 to probe in the case of Sushant Singh's death case. He was 'forcibly quarantined" by BMC officials after he reached to investigate. Speaking to reporters, Superintendent of Police of Patna (Central) said 'I would say I wasn't quarantined, the investigation was quarantined. Investigation of Bihar Police was obstructed."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published

Air India Express Air India Express Low-cost subsidiary of Air India

Kozhikode plane crash: CM Kerjiwal extends condolences to bereaved families [Video]

Kozhikode plane crash: CM Kerjiwal extends condolences to bereaved families

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Kozhikode plane crash extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and injured. "It is a tragic incident," he added. An Air India Express plane carrying 190 passengers skidded while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode leaving 18 dead.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08Published

Dubai Dubai Metropolis in United Arab Emirates

18 dead as plane skids off runway in India

 An Air India Express plane with 190 people on board has crashed at an airport in the southern state of Kerala, killing at least 18 people, officials say. The..
WorldNews

Mangalore Mangalore City in Karnataka, India

Air India flies in ``Angels’’, support team to help families of AIX Calicut crash passengers

 Air India team to liaise with various agencies and provide support and assistance to families of passengers affected by the Air India Express crash left for..
IndiaTimes
Netravati River swells following heavy rainfall in Mangaluru [Video]

Netravati River swells following heavy rainfall in Mangaluru

The water level of Netravati River rose in Mangaluru following heavy rainfall in the region. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Mangaluru till August 8.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published
Mangaluru youth designs eco-friendly 'plantable' rakhis [Video]

Mangaluru youth designs eco-friendly 'plantable' rakhis

Group of youth has come up with eco-friendly rakhis with help of artisans for Rakshabandhan. Rakhis embedded with vegetable seeds can grow into plant once buried. Innovative rakhis are completely made of bio degradable materials. Rakshabandhan will be celebrated on August 3.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:56Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Kerala tragedy: Death toll in Air India Express flight crash rises to 18

The death toll in the flight crash landing incident at Kozhikode International Airport in Kerala rose...
Mid-Day - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

At least 18 dead in Air India plane crash [Video]

At least 18 dead in Air India plane crash

An Air India plane, which was repatriating Indians stranded in Dubai due to COVID-19, has crashed in Kerala.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:00Published
He always helped others in need: Mother of pilot who killed in Kozhikode plane crash [Video]

He always helped others in need: Mother of pilot who killed in Kozhikode plane crash

Neela Sathe, mother of late Captain DV Sathe who was flying the Air India Express plane which crash-landed at Kozhikode airport on August 07, said, "He was a great son and always first one to help..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:55Published
Flight Data Recorder recovered from wrecked Air India Express plane [Video]

Flight Data Recorder recovered from wrecked Air India Express plane

Officials have recovered Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) from the Air India Express plane which crash landed at Karimpur airport in Kerala on August 07, and left at least 18 people dead which..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:28Published