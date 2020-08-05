Ariana Grande gushes over boyfriend Dalton Gomez: 'My favourite part of the day'
Ariana Grande's boyfriend Dalton Gomez is her "favourite part of the day", as she takes to Instagram to share a sweet tribute in honour of his birthday.
BANG Showbiz Ariana Grande gushes over boyfriend Dalton Gomez: 'My favourite part of the day'
#ArianaGrande #DaltonGomez… https://t.co/ZvmY4z03RV 36 minutes ago
NotSigned.TV Ariana Grande gushes over Dalton Gomez: 'My favourite part of the day' https://t.co/ccI8P4G5SV 13 hours ago
Lady Gaga scratched Ariana Grande during Rain On Me video rehearsalsLady Gaga accidentally scratched Ariana Grande's eye during rehearsals for the music video to their collaboration Rain On Me.
Ariana Grande Teases New 'R.E.M'-Inspired Perfume | Billboard NewsAriana Grande took to social media on Wednesday (Aug. 5) to give followers a peek at her vacation in Utah with boyfriend Dalton Gomez, as well as her next fragrance.
Netflix & YouTube in bidding war for Ariana Grande's Sweetener Tour filmAriana Grande is getting her own documentary.