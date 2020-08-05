Global  
 

Ariana Grande gushes over boyfriend Dalton Gomez: 'My favourite part of the day'
Ariana Grande gushes over boyfriend Dalton Gomez: 'My favourite part of the day'

Ariana Grande gushes over boyfriend Dalton Gomez: 'My favourite part of the day'

Ariana Grande's boyfriend Dalton Gomez is her "favourite part of the day", as she takes to Instagram to share a sweet tribute in honour of his birthday.

