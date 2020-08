Black Lives Matter murals to go up across the city

YOU'LL SOON SEE AMESSAGE ALL OVER TOWN.KANSAS CITY LEADERSAPPROVED UP TO 6 BLACKLIVES MATTER MURALS.TODAY WE COULD LEARNMORE ABOUT WHAT THEYMIGHT LOOK LIKE.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER JORDAN BETTSIS LIVE AT 63RD ANDBROOKSIDE WHERE ONEOF THE MURALS WILL GO.THIS IS JUST ONE OF SISPOTS WHERE THE BLACKLIVES MATTER MURALARE GOING TO GO HERE INKANSAS CITY.CITY COUNCIL ADOPTEDRESOLUTION TO HAVETHESE MURALS ACROSSTHE CITY ON THURSDAY.MANY MURALS HAVE BEENPAINTED IN CITIES ACROSSTHE U-S SINCE THE DEATHOF GEORGE FLOUD WHOWAS KILLED BYMINNEAPOLIS POLICE INMAY.ONE CITY COUNCILMEMBER WHO HELPEDMAKE THIS HAPPEN SAYSWHILE THESE MURALSWILL NOT SOLVE RACISM,IT'S A START.Eric Bunch:05:33 "Just like when we changenames of when we change names ofstreets, change names ofproblematic historic racist orfountains or whatever, that'snotsystemic change.

However, it isastep in the right direction.It's a steptowards bringing this to theforefrontas an important conversation."THESE MURALS WILL BEPAINTED BY BLACKARTISTS.THEY WILL BE PAID FORTHEIR WORK AND THATMONEY FOR THEIR TIMEAND SUPPLIES WILL COMEFROM FUNDRAISING THATSEVERAL GROUPS AREALREADY DOING,ARTISTS ARE MEETINGTODAY WITH MURALORGANIZERS THISAFTERNOON FOR THEFIRST TIME.WE WILL HAVE MORE ONTHEIR VISION FOR THESEMURALS TONIGHT AT FIVE.JORDAN BETTS 41 ACTIONNEWS