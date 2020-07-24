Global  
 

Mauritius declares state of environmental emergency after oil leak from stranded ship
Mauritius declares state of environmental emergency after oil leak from stranded ship

Mauritius declares state of environmental emergency after oil leak from stranded ship

Thousands of species around the pristine lagoons of Blue Bay, Pointe d’Esny and Mahebourg are at risk of drowning in a sea of pollution, Greenpeace warned.

 The Indian Ocean island of Mauritius has declared a "state of environmental emergency" after a Japanese-owned ship that ran aground offshore days ago began..
 Mauritius declares a state of emergency after Japanese-owned carrier MV Wakashio starts leaking oil.
The Indian Ocean island of Mauritius has declared a "state of environmental emergency" after a...
Mauritius said the ship was carrying nearly 4,000 tons of fuel and cracks have appeared in its hull.
Mauritius has declared a "state of environmental emergency" and asked France for help after an oil...
