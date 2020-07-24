Mauritius declares state of environmental emergency after oil leak from stranded ship

|
Oil spill: Mauritius declares emergency as stranded ship spills fuelThe Indian Ocean island of Mauritius has declared a "state of environmental emergency" after a Japanese-owned ship that ran aground offshore days ago began..
New Zealand Herald
MV Wakashio: Ship aground off Mauritius begins leaking oilMauritius declares a state of emergency after Japanese-owned carrier MV Wakashio starts leaking oil.
BBC News
'Respecting partners imperative': PM Modi at Mauritius SC building inauguration
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:49Published
BP to cut oil and gas production by 40% as it sets out road to net zeroBP is to cut the amount of oil and gas it produces by 40% by the end of the decade, the energy giant announced on Tuesday as it fleshed out plans to become a..
WorldNews
[CDATA[Greenpeace activists climb onto roof of Poland's Environment Ministry in protest]]
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:56Published
Greenpeace activists climb onto roof of Poland's Environment Ministry in protest
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:57Published
