Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top 20 Most Confrontational Talk Show Moments

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 25:24s - Published
Top 20 Most Confrontational Talk Show Moments

Top 20 Most Confrontational Talk Show Moments

Shots were fired during the most confrontational talk show moments.

For this list, we’re looking at the most combative back-and-forths on talk shows.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Shots were fired during the most confrontational talk show moments.

For this list, we’re looking at the most combative back-and-forths on talk shows.

Our countdown includes "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "The View," "Geraldo," and more!




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Channel24

Channel24 WATCH | Top 20 most confrontational talk show moments https://t.co/ROeUp5FANe https://t.co/ctPGVaC4zv 1 day ago

VortexBrito

Brito Vagner Dantas Top 20 Most Confrontational Talk Show Moments https://t.co/5guHeoyfVA via @YouTube 2 days ago

CypriumNews

Cyprium News (Top 20 Most Confrontational Talk Show Moments) has been published on CypriumNews - https://t.co/zuZHZ1Kwmj https://t.co/R0YXsGpQto 2 days ago

bcolbymartin

Brian Top 20 Most Confrontational Talk Show Moments https://t.co/7BsYmDqlap via @YouTube 2 days ago

Death2TheGrave

𝕯𝖊𝖆𝖙𝖍2𝕿𝖍𝖊𝕲𝖗𝖆𝖛𝖊 pls RT Pinned Tweet Watch mojo Top 20 Most Confrontational Talk Show Moments https://t.co/b34dwo8yA8 RT for add 2 list 2 days ago

timodonnell14

The Celtic Critic Top 10 Most Confrontational Talk Show Moments https://t.co/CEBVJgcIVY via @YouTube 3 days ago

SuzyQue39953297

SuzyQue @Dazzling_Dazz @BenRothenberg Sorry Dazz. Let's block each other. Life's too short. I used to be a journalist. I ag… https://t.co/0CvkO5WM5E 4 days ago

acajudi

acajudi Top 10 Most Confrontational Talk Show Moments https://t.co/1yCnsLhxx9 via @YouTube 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Top 20 Most Shocking Dr. Phil Guests [Video]

Top 20 Most Shocking Dr. Phil Guests

The most shocking Dr. Phil guests knew how to keep things interesting. For this list, we’ll be looking at the most unsettling, bizarre, and unhinged individuals ever to grace the Dr. Phil stage.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 20:33Published
Top 10 Times Talk Show Hosts Made Celebrities Uncomfortable [Video]

Top 10 Times Talk Show Hosts Made Celebrities Uncomfortable

We’re still cringing about all the times talk show hosts made celebrities uncomfortable. For this list, we’ll be looking at various moments from talk shows where the host created a visibly..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 15:00Published
Top 10 Most Confrontational Talk Show Moments [Video]

Top 10 Most Confrontational Talk Show Moments

Be prepared for a lot of awkwardness with the most confrontational talk show moments. For this list, we’ll be looking at the most confrontational talk show moments.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 17:46Published