Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dog Playfully Paws Toys in Baby Bed

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:25s - Published
Dog Playfully Paws Toys in Baby Bed

Dog Playfully Paws Toys in Baby Bed

Occurred on August 2, 2020 / Kansas City, Kansas, USA Info from Licensor: "We had a friend join us at the lake with their new baby and noticed our 'Caroline' got in their baby’s bed.

So when we returned home, we went down to our storage in the basement and brought up one we had.

Caroline immediately loved it and I happen to catch this while watching a movie."


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Dog and Duck Play Tug of War [Video]

Dog and Duck Play Tug of War

Occurred on June 30, 2019 / UK Info from Licensor: "This is Meggie, our dog. He is one of 4 and obviously the boss. Meggie teases him to play with her toys, which he does not refuse. They are best..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:08Published