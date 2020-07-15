Global  
 

'No escape from climate change, pandemics and terrorism in globalisation': EAM
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:06s - Published
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on August 08 addressed at virtual India @75 Summit.

He had a discussion over globalisation with other leaders.

"Different countries are uncomfortable with excessive dependence abroad.

21st century was very much a century where globalisation was desirable, but we've been saying for 5 yrs or more that countries want to take control of their lives," EAM S Jaishankar said.

"Many countries and political thinkers today see merit and value in much great autonomy and much great national capabilities than before.

Parts of that also comes out of the sense that globalisation has not been fair, that some countries have benefitted more," he further added.

He added, "I would ask you to look at a different definition of globalisation, that is global issues from which there is no escape.

There is no escape from climate change, pandemics and increasingly, I think, there is no escape from terrorism.

That, to me, is really globalisation."

