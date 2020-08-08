Global  
 

'Gandagi, Bharat Chorho', PM Modi launches campaign
'Gandagi, Bharat Chorho', PM Modi launches campaign

'Gandagi, Bharat Chorho', PM Modi launches campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited different sections at the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra, an interactive experience center built to promote 'Swachh Bharat Mission'.

Speaking at the event, PM said, "We all are a part of a campaign now, 'Gandagi, Bharat Chorho'.

I am glad that all of us, including the children present here, are following social distancing norms and wearing masks, to control the spread of COVID-19," said Modi at Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra.

