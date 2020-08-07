Protests in Beirut amid public fury over massive blast

|
Police fire tear gas at Beirut protesters angry over explosionBEIRUT — Riot police fired tear gas at demonstrators trying to break through a barrier to get to the parliament building in Beirut on Saturday during a protest..
WorldNews
Clashes as hundreds protest against Lebanon govtClashes between protesters and security forces erupted in Beirut on Saturday, in the wake of Tuesday's massive explosion that devastated the city. (Aug...
USATODAY.com
Haunting image of Beirut destruction shows clock frozen at 6:09"It stopped short, never to go again, when Beirut died," the photographer said.
CBS News
Lebanese student plays piano for volunteers clearing up rubble in Beirut hospital
Lebanon Country in the Middle East
Lebanon PM: People of Beirut have a ‘right’ to be furious
Beirut residents demand Lebanese government takes responsibility after explosionPublic anger is mounting in Beirut as residents there demand that the Lebanese government takes responsibility for a deadly blast that rocked the city. More than..
CBS News
Port of Beirut port in Lebanon and quarter of Beirut
