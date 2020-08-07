Protests in Beirut amid public fury over massive blast

Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Police fired tear gas and clashed with demonstrators in Lebanon’s capital onSaturday, at the start of a planned protest over this week’s massive explosionthat devastated large parts of Beirut and killed more than 150 people.Thousands of people poured into Beirut’s main square, where they set upsymbolic nooses to hang politicians whose corruption and negligence they blamefor Tuesday’s explosion at the Port of Beirut.

The huge blast was caused bythousands of tons of ammonium nitrate improperly stored at the port for morethan six years, apparently set off by a fire.

