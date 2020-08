ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Aug. 8, 2020

8 a.m. forecast for Aug. 8, 2020 San Diego's Most Accurate Forecast

WX STINGLET'S CHECK IN WITH PINPOINTWEATHERCASTER MELISSA MECIJA...A TROUGH OF LOW PRESSURE OVERTHE REGION WILL CONTINUE TWEAKENTHIS WEEKEND, BRINGING A SLIGHTWARMING TREND.

TEMPERATURESINLAND AREAS WILL GET CLOSER TONORMAL AS THE TROUGH WEAKENSANDHIGH PRESSURE BUILDS IN FROM THEEAST.

THIS WILL ALSO BRINGLESSCLOUD COVER FOR THE VALLEYS EACHNIGHT AND MORNING, WITHPATCHYFOG POSSIBLE AT TIMES.A LARGE MOTORCYCLE RALLY STILLGOING ON AS PLANNEDA LARGE MOTORCYCLE RALLY STILLGOING ON AS PLANNEDGOING ON AS PL