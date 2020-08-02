Global  
 

NHS workers demand pay rise after coronavirus leaves staff ‘on their knees’
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:19s - Published
NHS workers demand pay rise after coronavirus leaves staff 'on their knees'

NHS workers demand pay rise after coronavirus leaves staff ‘on their knees’

Thousands of NHS workers have taken to the streets across the UK to demandbetter wages for staff left “on their knees” by the coronavirus pandemic.

InLondon, health workers who have missed out on a public sector pay rise fellsilent for two minutes as a mark of respect for colleagues who have lost theirlives fighting Covid-19.

One of dozens of marches planned around the countryfor Saturday, participants in the capital – many in scrubs – were wearingmasks and tried to constantly maintain a social distance from one another.

Starmer calls for inquiry into botched NHS face masks contract [Video]

Starmer calls for inquiry into botched NHS face masks contract

Fifty million face masks bought by the Government as part of a £252 millioncontract will not be used in the NHS due to safety concerns. The masks,ordered from Ayanda Capital, have ear loops rather than head loops, and thereare concerns over whether they are adequate. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmerhas called for an inquiry into the contract.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published

Rashid Abbasi: Former NHS doctor dragged from side of dying six-year-old daughter by police in shocking footage

 Police bodycam video reveals violent scuffle inside intensive care ward after father refuses to leave critically ill daughter
Independent

Third man arrested for attempted murder of NHS worker in racially motivated car attack

 A third man has been detained on suspicion of murder following a racially-motivated attack on an NHS worker in Bristol last month.
Independent
Protesters march for NHS worker injured in racially aggravated hit-and-run [Video]

Protesters march for NHS worker injured in racially aggravated hit-and-run

Protesters have marched down the road where a young NHS worker was seriouslyinjured in a racially aggravated hit-and-run.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:26Published

'Imagine if Covid struck before 2014': PM Modi inaugurates Swachhata museum [Video]

'Imagine if Covid struck before 2014': PM Modi inaugurates Swachhata museum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra in Delhi on Saturday. He said that like the Quit India Movement, which was launched under the leadership of MK Gandhi on August 8, 1942, the Swachhata Kendra's inauguration symbolises the ongoing cleanliness drive, or 'Filth, Quit India' movement. Referring to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister said that many habits of hygiene propagated under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan were helping the country in its fight against the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus. The PM also took a dig at the Opposition, asking his audience to imagine what the situation would've been if Covid-19 had struck before 2014, when open defecation was prevalent. India has reported over 20 lakh Covid cases so far, making it the third worst-hit country in the world. However, with over 42,500 deaths so far, India has among the lowest Covid mortality rates, coupled with a high recovery rate. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:58Published

Nurse loses leg after she ignored pain to care for COVID patients

 "You forget about your own pains because you're busy helping other people," she said.
CBS News

80 million masks, 8,800 ventilators: How New York is spending $5B to fight COVID-19

 New York spent $278 million on 8,800 ventilators during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — and the state never ran out, despite early fears.
USATODAY.com

NHS staff march across the UK to demand fair pay rise

NHS staff march across the UK to demand fair pay rise NHS workers chanted 'Boris Johnson hear us shout, pay us properly or get out' as they marched towards...
Tamworth Herald - Published


Nurses and NHS staff protest in London to demand higher wages [Video]

Nurses and NHS staff protest in London to demand higher wages

NHS nurses and health workers descended on Parliament Square in London today (August 8th) to demand a pay rise. Health workers have said they have been "overlooked, despite more than 500 NHS and..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:50Published
Several Hundred Attend Nurses United Protest in Bristol, UK [Video]

Several Hundred Attend Nurses United Protest in Bristol, UK

Bristol, UK. 8th August 2020. Hundreds of NHS staff, support workers and well wishers gather in Bristol to take part in a Nurses United demonstration to protest against years of continued low pay. NHS..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:41Published
Coronavirus: UK to roll out millions of 90-minute 'rapid tests' [Video]

Coronavirus: UK to roll out millions of 90-minute 'rapid tests'

Two new 'rapid tests' will be able to produce results within 90 minutes, health ministry says.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:25Published