NHS workers demand pay rise after coronavirus leaves staff ‘on their knees’

Thousands of NHS workers have taken to the streets across the UK to demandbetter wages for staff left “on their knees” by the coronavirus pandemic.

InLondon, health workers who have missed out on a public sector pay rise fellsilent for two minutes as a mark of respect for colleagues who have lost theirlives fighting Covid-19.

One of dozens of marches planned around the countryfor Saturday, participants in the capital – many in scrubs – were wearingmasks and tried to constantly maintain a social distance from one another.