Beirut port explosion: Officials detained as probe promised

Lebanese authorities have taken into custody 16 people as part of an investigation into the Beirut port warehouse explosion.

Lebanon PM: People of Beirut have a 'right' to be furious Lebanon's Prime Minister has told ITV News the people of Beirut have a "right" to be furious after the huge explosion which killed dozens and injured many thousands more. In his first interview since the deadly blast on Tuesday, Hassan Diab said people also had a right to be angry with politicians for what he called three decades of corruption in the country.

Lebanese student plays piano for volunteers clearing up rubble in Beirut hospital Lebanese student Chadi Haddad went to the nearby Saint George hospital in Beirut. Amidst volunteers clearing up the rubble, he started playing the hospital’s piano.View on euronews

"It stopped short, never to go again, when Beirut died," the photographer said.

Clashes between protesters and security forces erupted in Beirut on Saturday, in the wake of Tuesday's massive explosion that devastated the city. (Aug...

BEIRUT — Riot police fired tear gas at demonstrators trying to break through a barrier to get to the parliament building in Beirut on Saturday during a protest..

Protests in Beirut amid public fury over massive blast Police fired tear gas and clashed with demonstrators in Lebanon’s capital onSaturday, at the start of a planned protest over this week’s massive explosionthat devastated large parts of Beirut and killed more than 150 people.Thousands of people poured into Beirut’s main square, where they set upsymbolic nooses to hang politicians whose corruption and negligence they blamefor Tuesday’s explosion at the Port of Beirut. The huge blast was caused bythousands of tons of ammonium nitrate improperly stored at the port for morethan six years, apparently set off by a fire.

Investigators began searching the wreckage of Beirut’s port for clues to the cause of the massive...

The explosion near Beirut’s port on Tuesday killed 135 people and injured thousands more, according...

Investigators began searching through the wreckage of Beirut's port Wednesday for clues to the cause...