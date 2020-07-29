Police declare an unlawful assembly in Portland Friday night

Portland police declared an unlawful assembly Friday night as hundreds of people gathered near a shared law enforcement building on the east side of the city during the 71st consecutive day of protests.

Chad F. Wolf, the agency’s acting secretary, told a Senate committee that tactical agents would remain in Oregon until the local police proved they could..

Here's the latest for Friday August 7th: Coronavirus relief deal talks described as close to collapsing; Mexico records 50,000 coronavirus deaths; Unlawful..

Portland, Oregon police declared an unlawful assembly outside a precinct on Thursday night and ordered protesters to leave. Earlier, the city's Mayor criticized..

Llama brings hugs to Portland protests Ceasar, a six-year-old llama has become a fixture Portland, extending his neck to nuzzle both Black Lives Matter activists and law enforcement officers in body armor.

Protesters in Portland used pool noodles filled with nails as weapons and hurled eggs and rocks at...

