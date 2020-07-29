Global  
 

Police declare an unlawful assembly in Portland Friday night
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Portland police declared an unlawful assembly Friday night as hundreds of people gathered near a shared law enforcement building on the east side of the city during the 71st consecutive day of protests.

Portland, Oregon Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US

Llama brings hugs to Portland protests [Video]

Llama brings hugs to Portland protests

Ceasar, a six-year-old llama has become a fixture Portland, extending his neck to nuzzle both Black Lives Matter activists and law enforcement officers in body armor.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:03Published

Unlawful assembly declared during Portland protest

 Portland, Oregon police declared an unlawful assembly outside a precinct on Thursday night and ordered protesters to leave. Earlier, the city's Mayor criticized..
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories August 7 A

 Here's the latest for Friday August 7th: Coronavirus relief deal talks described as close to collapsing; Mexico records 50,000 coronavirus deaths; Unlawful..
USATODAY.com

Homeland Security Chief Defends Deployments in Portland

 Chad F. Wolf, the agency’s acting secretary, told a Senate committee that tactical agents would remain in Oregon until the local police proved they could..
NYTimes.com

