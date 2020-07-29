Police declare an unlawful assembly in Portland Friday night
Police declare an unlawful assembly in Portland Friday night
Portland police declared an unlawful assembly Friday night as hundreds of people gathered near a shared law enforcement building on the east side of the city during the 71st consecutive day of protests.
