More than a dozen killed in 'devastating' India plane crash

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kozhikode Metropolis in Kerala, India
Kerala Plane Crash: Air India puts up 'black' logo to mourn Kozhikode tragedy, express solidarity with victimsAir India turned its logo 'black' on social media, to mourn Kozhikode tragedy and express solidarity with the victims of Kerala plane crash. Air India's official..
DNA
Kerala Plane Crash: Air India flight's black box recovered from Kozhikode crash site; probe underwayDigital Flight Data Recorder & Cockpit Voice Recorder of the ill-fated aircraft have been retrieved. AAIB is conducting investigations.
DNA
Vande Bharat Mission will continue: Civil aviation ministryThe Air India Express flight, which was part of the Vande Bharat Mission, had crash-landed at the Kozhikode airport yesterday leading to death of 18 persons..
IndiaTimes
Air India Express Low-cost subsidiary of Air India
Air India Express tragedy: Metal cutters used to rescue passengers, says CISF IGThe front and last rows of the plane were badly damaged and metal cutters were used to evacuate the passengers from the Air India Express flight that crashed at..
IndiaTimes
Survivors of deadly India crash say plane swayed violently
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
At least five Indian airports have tabletop runwaysAnd Air India Express planes have crashed at least twice on such runways in little over a decade. At least five airports, including at Kozhikode where an Air..
IndiaTimes
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources