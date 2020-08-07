Global  
 

More than a dozen killed in 'devastating' India plane crash
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:34s - Published
Officials say 18 people killed and many injured after Air India Express flight skids off runway in city of Kozhikode.

Kozhikode Kozhikode Metropolis in Kerala, India

Kerala Plane Crash: Air India puts up 'black' logo to mourn Kozhikode tragedy, express solidarity with victims

 Air India turned its logo 'black' on social media, to mourn Kozhikode tragedy and express solidarity with the victims of Kerala plane crash. Air India's official..
DNA

Kerala Plane Crash: Air India flight's black box recovered from Kozhikode crash site; probe underway

 Digital Flight Data Recorder & Cockpit Voice Recorder of the ill-fated aircraft have been retrieved. AAIB is conducting investigations.
DNA

Vande Bharat Mission will continue: Civil aviation ministry

 The Air India Express flight, which was part of the Vande Bharat Mission, had crash-landed at the Kozhikode airport yesterday leading to death of 18 persons..
IndiaTimes

Air India Express Air India Express Low-cost subsidiary of Air India

Air India Express tragedy: Metal cutters used to rescue passengers, says CISF IG

 The front and last rows of the plane were badly damaged and metal cutters were used to evacuate the passengers from the Air India Express flight that crashed at..
IndiaTimes
Survivors of deadly India crash say plane swayed violently [Video]

Survivors of deadly India crash say plane swayed violently

Survivors of the Air India Express plane crash said that the plane swayed violently before crash landing at the Kozhikode airport, in southern India.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

At least five Indian airports have tabletop runways

 And Air India Express planes have crashed at least twice on such runways in little over a decade. At least five airports, including at Kozhikode where an Air..
IndiaTimes

India Express plane crashes in Kerala, killing 17

An Air India Express flight coming from Dubai has crash-landed at an airport in Kerala, India,...
Deutsche Welle - Published

AP Top Stories Aug. 7 P

Here are the top stories for Friday, August 7th: July unemployment figures released; NY students can...
USATODAY.com - Published

Kerala plane crash: Air India Express pilot aborted landing twice due to tailwind

At least 17 people including both pilots have died and more than 100 injured when a plane with 191...
Zee News - Published


The 2 other 'dangerous airfields' in India: Capt Ranganathan on Kerala crash [Video]

The 2 other 'dangerous airfields' in India: Capt Ranganathan on Kerala crash

A day after the deadly plane crash in Kerala's Kozhikode, Captain Mohan Ranganathan, an aviation safety consultant, warns that other airports in India may see similar mishaps. Speaking to Hindustan..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:20Published
At least 17 killed in Air India flight crash [Video]

At least 17 killed in Air India flight crash

At least 17 people were killed and more than 100 injured when an Air India Express passenger plane repatriating Indians overshot the runway in heavy rain near the southern city of Kozhikode on Friday...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:33Published
Plane skids off runway at Kozhikode; pilot suspected dead, several injured [Video]

Plane skids off runway at Kozhikode; pilot suspected dead, several injured

An Air India Express aircraft, with over 180 people on board, skidded off runway at Kozhikode on Friday evening. The pilot was reported dead, several others were suspected to be injured, after..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 00:59Published