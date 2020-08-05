Global  
 

COVID-19 update: Total cases surpass 5-lakh mark in Maharashtra
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:27s - Published
COVID-19 update: Total cases surpass 5-lakh mark in Maharashtra

COVID-19 update: Total cases surpass 5-lakh mark in Maharashtra

India on August 08 witnessed single-day spike of 61,537 and 933 deaths.

Maharashtra continues to lead caseload as the state reported 12,822 cases in a day.

Positive cases tally in Maharashtra now stands at 5,03,084.

Toll in the state mounted to 17,367.

Trajectory of Andhra Pradesh continues upwards with 10,000 cases daily.

