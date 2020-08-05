COVID-19 update: Total cases surpass 5-lakh mark in Maharashtra

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh and his sister Rani Singh in Faridabad. The actor died by suicide at his residence in Mumbai, Maharashtra on June 14. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing his death case.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, on being asked if Mumbai Police will hand over the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case probe to CBI or there will be a parallel investigation, said that the state government will abide by Supreme Court's decision. He said, "We will abide by Supreme Court decision. Mumbai Police is investigating the case very professionally, depending on the decision of Supreme Court on August 11, we will proceed according."
As trajectory of COVID-19 cases continues to surge, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh are recording over 10,000 cases daily. Andhra Pradesh has reported 2,06,960 cases so far. With 10,483 new cases, total tally of Maharashtra stood at 4,90,262. Total cases in India surpassed 20-lakh mark on August 7. 2,27,88,393 samples have been tested so far, according to ICMR.
Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting over COVID-19 situation in the state on August 07. Several state officials were also present in the meeting. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state are 1,96,789 including 1,12,870 recoveries, 82,166 active cases while 1,753 deaths have been reported so far.
Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh continue to lead the coronavirus caseload of the country. Maharashtra on August 06, reported 11,514 new COVID-19 cases, which took the total number of cases in the state..