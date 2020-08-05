COVID-19 update: Total cases surpass 5-lakh mark in Maharashtra

Will abide by SC: Anil Deshmukh on parallel investigation in SSR death case



Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, on being asked if Mumbai Police will hand over the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case probe to CBI or there will be a parallel investigation, said that the state government will abide by Supreme Court's decision. He said, "We will abide by Supreme Court decision. Mumbai Police is investigating the case very professionally, depending on the decision of Supreme Court on August 11, we will proceed according."

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:14 Published on January 1, 1970