Bryan Cranston has given hope to 'Breaking Bad' fans as he says he would reprise his role in spin-off show 'Better Call Saul' "in a second".

Breaking Bad fans would love this: Bryan Cranston would reprise Walter White role 'in a second'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Bryan Cranston said he contracted and recovered from COVID-19 and has...

MxN on osu!⌨︎︎✍︎︎☠︎︎ @FidgetKook If anything i just find army disheartening and very low and needy sounding, i would love to be apart of… https://t.co/N0OqkGXpoF 5 days ago

Ashley ♔ MJ MONTH!! The "Michael" album would've actually been an amazing project if the Estate & Sony didn't f*ck themselves over. Mos… https://t.co/oEeKjbH7lw 3 days ago

sam @Moses_28 @footballtyper I agree to an extent but I would Love to know what the players think the breaking point is… https://t.co/56Ye0Gcec7 2 days ago

BANG Showbiz Breaking Bad fans would love this: Bryan Cranston would reprise Walter White role 'in a second' #BryanCranston … https://t.co/xOcDns1qeg 19 minutes ago