Juventus sack Sarri after Champions League exit

Serie A club Juventus sack coach Maurizio Sarri after one season in charge, following the team's elimination from the Champions League.

Solskjaer: Alexis Sanchez to complete permanent move to Inter Milan Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Alexis Sanchez will complete a permanentmove to Inter Milan on Thursday. Sanchez joined Inter on loan from United inAugust last year and the Serie A club have been keen to secure the 31-year-oldon a permanent basis.

U.S. billionaire Dan Friedkin has signed a deal to purchase the Italian Serie A soccer club AS Roma, the club has said. Roma said formal contracts with the..

Nick Kyrgios dropped a huge hint on Thursday that he will skip the French Open, saying the chances of him travelling to Europe this year were “slim to none”...

professional league competition for football clubs located at the top of the Italian football league system

Devastated Sarri believes he will not be judged on one match Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri believes his team played well against Olympique Lyonnais but he admits he's devastated by the defeat bringing an end to their Champions League campaign.

Zidane’s future is uncertain (Picture: AFP via Getty) Zinedine Zidane issued a cagey update on his Real Madrid future amid suggestions he could be on..

Juventus sacked coach Maurizio Sarri on Saturday after the Italian club's Champions League last 16 exit to Lyon. Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's double in a 2-1 home..

Juventus hire Andrea Pirlo as manager to replace the sacked Maurizio Sarri only a week after appointing the former midfielder as Under-23 boss.

Juventus have confirmed Maurizio Sarri has been sacked following the club’s failure to progress...

