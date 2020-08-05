Juventus sack Sarri after Champions League exit

|
Juventus appoint Andrea Pirlo to replace Maurizio SarriJuventus hire Andrea Pirlo as manager to replace the sacked Maurizio Sarri only a week after appointing the former midfielder as Under-23 boss.
Maurizio Sarri sacked after Juventus's Champions League exitJuventus sacked coach Maurizio Sarri on Saturday after the Italian club's Champions League last 16 exit to Lyon. Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's double in a 2-1 home..
Maurizio Sarri sacked as Juventus manager after one seasonItalian giants Juventus sack Maurizio Sarri after their Champions League last-16 defeat by Lyon.
Zinedine Zidane speaks out on Real Madrid future as Juventus eye Maurizio Sarri replacementZidane’s future is uncertain (Picture: AFP via Getty) Zinedine Zidane issued a cagey update on his Real Madrid future amid suggestions he could be on..
Devastated Sarri believes he will not be judged on one match
COVID-19: ‘Slim to none’ - Australian star Nick Kyrgios unlikely for French OpenNick Kyrgios dropped a huge hint on Thursday that he will skip the French Open, saying the chances of him travelling to Europe this year were “slim to none”...
US billionaire set to complete Roma takeoverU.S. billionaire Dan Friedkin has signed a deal to purchase the Italian Serie A soccer club AS Roma, the club has said. Roma said formal contracts with the..
Solskjaer: Alexis Sanchez to complete permanent move to Inter Milan
