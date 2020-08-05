Global  
 

Juventus sack Sarri after Champions League exit
Serie A club Juventus sack coach Maurizio Sarri after one season in charge, following the team's elimination from the Champions League.

Juventus appoint Andrea Pirlo to replace Maurizio Sarri

 Juventus hire Andrea Pirlo as manager to replace the sacked Maurizio Sarri only a week after appointing the former midfielder as Under-23 boss.
Maurizio Sarri sacked after Juventus's Champions League exit

 Juventus sacked coach Maurizio Sarri on Saturday after the Italian club's Champions League last 16 exit to Lyon. Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's double in a 2-1 home..
Maurizio Sarri sacked as Juventus manager after one season

 Italian giants Juventus sack Maurizio Sarri after their Champions League last-16 defeat by Lyon.
Zinedine Zidane speaks out on Real Madrid future as Juventus eye Maurizio Sarri replacement

 Zidane’s future is uncertain (Picture: AFP via Getty) Zinedine Zidane issued a cagey update on his Real Madrid future amid suggestions he could be on..
Devastated Sarri believes he will not be judged on one match [Video]

Devastated Sarri believes he will not be judged on one match

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri believes his team played well against Olympique Lyonnais but he admits he's devastated by the defeat bringing an end to their Champions League campaign.

COVID-19: ‘Slim to none’ - Australian star Nick Kyrgios unlikely for French Open

 Nick Kyrgios dropped a huge hint on Thursday that he will skip the French Open, saying the chances of him travelling to Europe this year were “slim to none”...
US billionaire set to complete Roma takeover

 U.S. billionaire Dan Friedkin has signed a deal to purchase the Italian Serie A soccer club AS Roma, the club has said. Roma said formal contracts with the..
Solskjaer: Alexis Sanchez to complete permanent move to Inter Milan [Video]

Solskjaer: Alexis Sanchez to complete permanent move to Inter Milan

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Alexis Sanchez will complete a permanentmove to Inter Milan on Thursday. Sanchez joined Inter on loan from United inAugust last year and the Serie A club have been keen to secure the 31-year-oldon a permanent basis.

