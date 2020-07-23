Rs 1.5 lakh in tiffin box: Lashkar terror finance ring busted, claim forces

|
Lashkar-e-Taiba Pakistani militant group
'6 associated with LeT arrested,' informs IGP Jammu
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:34Published
LeT terror financing network busted in Jammu, 6 heldSingh told a press conference, "We got information that a terror financing network is operating in Jammu. Special Operations Group (SOG), Jammu, called up..
IndiaTimes
Dawood, other terrorists continue to enjoy 'patronage' in a neighbouring country: India to UNSCIndia has told the UN Security Council that Dawood Ibrahim, who perpetrated the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts, and other UN-designated terrorists “unsurprisingly"..
IndiaTimes
Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India
Metro services in Srinagar, Jammu likely by 2024: Jitendra SinghThe light transit metro train service in Srinagar and Jammu is expected to be ready by 2024, Union minister Jitendra Singh said Saturday. Singh said the metro..
IndiaTimes
New J&K Guv stresses on zero tolerance for corruption, promotion of youth-centric policiesSpelling out the contours of his model of governance, newly appointed Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, has stressed on zero tolerance for..
IndiaTimes
Davinder Singh case: NIA raids locations in J&K to investigate Hizbul Mujahideen linksDavinder Singh was arrested in south Kashmir's Kulgam district along with top Hizb commander Naveed Ahmad Shah alias Naveed Babu when they were travelling to..
DNA
New stadiums in JandK to fulfil aspirations of budding athletes
Credit: ANI Duration: 05:12Published
Inter-Services Intelligence Military-operated intelligence service of Pakistan
Baloch activists hold anti-Pak protest for human rights violations in Balochistan
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:24Published
Renounce Bollywood celebs connected to Pakistanis with ISI links: Baijayant Panda
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:32Published
Pakistan Country in South Asia
England v Pakistan: Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler earn thrilling winEngland snatch a riveting three-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first Test at Emirates Old Trafford thanks to Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler.
BBC News
Woakes & Buttler earn England thrilling win over PakistanEngland snatch a riveting three-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first Test at Emirates Old Trafford thanks to Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler.
BBC News
BSF kills Pak intruder along IB in BarmerA Pakistani infiltrator was killed by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday along the India-Pakistan International Border in Rajasthan's Barmer district,..
IndiaTimes
Hafiz Saeed Former chief of the Jihadi group Jama'at-ud-Da'wah
Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India
Haryana CM meets Sushant Rajput's father in Faridabad
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:42Published
Sushant Singh Rajput case: More hurdles for CBI, Mumbai mayor wants sleuths to seek permission from cops amid COVID-19Mumbai Mayor, Kishori Pednekar said: "The CBI officers who come to Mumbai will have to seek the necessary permissions from Mumbai Police, due to the deadly novel..
DNA
AirAsia flight at Ranchi airport aborts take-off after suffering bird hit; passengers safeAirAsia India aircraft VT-HKG operating from Ranchi to Mumbai as flight i5-632 encountered a bird hit during scheduled departure at 11:50 hours on August 8.
DNA
Air India flies in ``Angels’’, support team to help families of AIX Calicut crash passengersAir India team to liaise with various agencies and provide support and assistance to families of passengers affected by the Air India Express crash left for..
IndiaTimes
Poonch (town) Town in Jammu and Kashmir, India
Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K, fires mortar shellsPakistan army opened fire at Indian positions along the Line of Control in Kupwara, Handwara, Baramulla and Poonch districts.
DNA
Soldier killed in J&K as Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoCA soldier was killed early on Saturday as Pakistan breached the truce along the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Rajouri district, resorting to unprovoked firing..
IndiaTimes
