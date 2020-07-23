Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rs 1.5 lakh in tiffin box: Lashkar terror finance ring busted, claim forces
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:32s - Published
Rs 1.5 lakh in tiffin box: Lashkar terror finance ring busted, claim forces

Rs 1.5 lakh in tiffin box: Lashkar terror finance ring busted, claim forces

Security forces claimed a breakthrough against the terror network in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Police announced the arrest of 6 alleged members of a terror financing ring linked to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group.

LeT, led by Hafiz Saeed, carried out the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai in 2008 and is funded by the Pakistani state and run by its intel agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

LeT is one of the proxies used by the Pakistani state to perpetrate violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mukesh Singh, Inspector General of J&K Police announced that 6 alleged members of a terror financing wing were caught after one Mudassir Farooq Bhat was called for questioning and made big revelations which also led to the seizure of Rs 1.5 lakh cash from a 'tiffin box'.

Singh said that various stakeholders, including the police, Army, paramilitary, and intelligence agencies, were part of the operation.

Earlier in the day, forces had announced that they had found a terror hideout in Poonch which contained arms and ammunition.

Watch the full video for more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lashkar-e-Taiba Lashkar-e-Taiba Pakistani militant group

'6 associated with LeT arrested,' informs IGP Jammu [Video]

'6 associated with LeT arrested,' informs IGP Jammu

Jammu, Inspector General of Police, Mukesh Singh on August 08 informed that a total of 6 people associated with terrorists outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba were arrested. "On inputs about a terror-financing network in Jammu that is assisting Lashkar-e-Taiba, Special Operations Group (SOG) Jammu interrogated one Mudasir Farooq Bhat. During interrogation, he admitted about his links with LeT," said Mukesh Singh. "On further interrogation, we gathered more information from MF Bhat and arrested 5 other people associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba - Tauqir Ahmad Bhat, Asif Bhat, Khalid Latif Bhat, Gazi Iqbal and Tariq Hussain Mir," he further added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:34Published

LeT terror financing network busted in Jammu, 6 held

 Singh told a press conference, "We got information that a terror financing network is operating in Jammu. Special Operations Group (SOG), Jammu, called up..
IndiaTimes

Dawood, other terrorists continue to enjoy 'patronage' in a neighbouring country: India to UNSC

 India has told the UN Security Council that Dawood Ibrahim, who perpetrated the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts, and other UN-designated terrorists “unsurprisingly"..
IndiaTimes

Jammu and Kashmir (state) Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India

Metro services in Srinagar, Jammu likely by 2024: Jitendra Singh

 The light transit metro train service in Srinagar and Jammu is expected to be ready by 2024, Union minister Jitendra Singh said Saturday. Singh said the metro..
IndiaTimes

New J&K Guv stresses on zero tolerance for corruption, promotion of youth-centric policies

 Spelling out the contours of his model of governance, newly appointed Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, has stressed on zero tolerance for..
IndiaTimes

Davinder Singh case: NIA raids locations in J&K to investigate Hizbul Mujahideen links

 Davinder Singh was arrested in south Kashmir's Kulgam district along with top Hizb commander Naveed Ahmad Shah alias Naveed Babu when they were travelling to..
DNA
New stadiums in JandK to fulfil aspirations of budding athletes [Video]

New stadiums in JandK to fulfil aspirations of budding athletes

With an aim to bring sports at grass-root levels and to nurture the young talent from far flung areas of Kashmir Valley Government of India has allocated Rs 4 crore each for construction of indoor sports stadiums in all the 22 districts of the Union territory. These stadiums would offer multi-utility sports facilities for the local youth to groom their talent. One such indoor sports stadium is being constructed at Tral area of Pulwama district of South Kashmir. The construction work is going on at full pace and will be completed soon. Construction work is being executed by engineering wing of sports council. Indoor stadiums will have facilities such as gymnasium, volleyball and badminton courts, and these projects have to be completed during the financial year 2019-2020. Local sportspersons appreciated this step taken by the Centre as it will help local talent to showcase their potential in the country and world stage.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 05:12Published

Inter-Services Intelligence Inter-Services Intelligence Military-operated intelligence service of Pakistan

Baloch activists hold anti-Pak protest for human rights violations in Balochistan [Video]

Baloch activists hold anti-Pak protest for human rights violations in Balochistan

The Baloch Republican Party (BRP) held a protest demonstration in Hannover city of Germany against recent brutal killings of five abducted Bugti tribesmen by the Punjab Police in Rajanpur, some 400 kms from Lahore. BRP Germany Chapter organised the rally and protested to highlight Pakistan Authority crime against the Baloch. They also launched a social media campaign titled #justiceforbalochpeople. They raised the slogans 'Justice for Baloch people'. BRP Germany President Jawad Baloch during his speech appealed to the human rights institutions to take notice of the killing of abducted tribal Baloch. The Baloch activists said that these Baloch were abducted from different places and were killed in fake encounter in Rajanpur on July 31. The victims were identified as Ghulam Hussain Bugti, Ramzan Bugti, Master Ali Bugti and two others. Punjab Police claimed they belonged to outlawed Balochistan Republic Army (BLA). A large number of Baloch, including political activists, journalists and other intellectuals are victims of enforced disappearance in Balochistan province. The Baloch claimed that they were abducted by secret agencies, the ISI and MI, and many of them are languishing in isolated detention centres. The security forces kill many of them and throw their mutilated bodies in isolated places, claims the Baloch political parties.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:24Published
Renounce Bollywood celebs connected to Pakistanis with ISI links: Baijayant Panda [Video]

Renounce Bollywood celebs connected to Pakistanis with ISI links: Baijayant Panda

The national vice president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Baijayant Jay Panda stated that Bollywood have connections with mafia operating with Pakistan."Bollywood had connections with mafia operating with Pakistan, their funding also used to come from there. It looks like these connections still exist. Friends of many celebrities have pictures with Pakistan Generals and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). They should renounce such links," said Baijayant Panda. His statement came out amid the aggression against the film industry after actor Sushant Singh Rajput died.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

Pakistan Pakistan Country in South Asia

England v Pakistan: Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler earn thrilling win

 England snatch a riveting three-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first Test at Emirates Old Trafford thanks to Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler.
BBC News

Woakes & Buttler earn England thrilling win over Pakistan

 England snatch a riveting three-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first Test at Emirates Old Trafford thanks to Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler.
BBC News

BSF kills Pak intruder along IB in Barmer

 A Pakistani infiltrator was killed by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday along the India-Pakistan International Border in Rajasthan's Barmer district,..
IndiaTimes

Hafiz Saeed Former chief of the Jihadi group Jama'at-ud-Da'wah


Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

Haryana CM meets Sushant Rajput's father in Faridabad [Video]

Haryana CM meets Sushant Rajput's father in Faridabad

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh and his sister Rani Singh in Faridabad. The actor died by suicide at his residence in Mumbai, Maharashtra on June 14. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing his death case.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:42Published

Sushant Singh Rajput case: More hurdles for CBI, Mumbai mayor wants sleuths to seek permission from cops amid COVID-19

 Mumbai Mayor, Kishori Pednekar said: "The CBI officers who come to Mumbai will have to seek the necessary permissions from Mumbai Police, due to the deadly novel..
DNA

AirAsia flight at Ranchi airport aborts take-off after suffering bird hit; passengers safe

 AirAsia India aircraft VT-HKG operating from Ranchi to Mumbai as flight i5-632 encountered a bird hit during scheduled departure at 11:50 hours on August 8.
DNA

Air India flies in ``Angels’’, support team to help families of AIX Calicut crash passengers

 Air India team to liaise with various agencies and provide support and assistance to families of passengers affected by the Air India Express crash left for..
IndiaTimes

Poonch (town) Poonch (town) Town in Jammu and Kashmir, India

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K, fires mortar shells

 Pakistan army opened fire at Indian positions along the Line of Control in Kupwara, Handwara, Baramulla and Poonch districts.
DNA

Soldier killed in J&K as Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC

 A soldier was killed early on Saturday as Pakistan breached the truce along the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Rajouri district, resorting to unprovoked firing..
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: AK-47 magazines, Chinese grenades seized from LeT hideout in Shopian [Video]

Watch: AK-47 magazines, Chinese grenades seized from LeT hideout in Shopian

In a big success for forces in the valley, an underground terror hideout of Lashkar-e-Taiba was busted in Shopian. J&K police along with 44 Rashtriya Rifles and 178 BN CRPF launched a search operation..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:10Published
Watch: 2 terrorists, including top Lashkar commander, killed in J&K encounter [Video]

Watch: 2 terrorists, including top Lashkar commander, killed in J&K encounter

Two terrorists were neutralised by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on July 25. An encounter took place in Ranbir Garh, near Srinagar, when the Indian Army was carrying out a cordon and search..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:12Published