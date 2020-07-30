Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mauritius declares emergency over oil spill from grounded ship
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:19s - Published
Mauritius declares emergency over oil spill from grounded ship

Mauritius declares emergency over oil spill from grounded ship

Indian Ocean island nation declares environmental emergency as satellite images show a dark slick spreading in waters.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mauritius Mauritius Island country in the Indian Ocean

Satellite images show oil spill disaster unfolding in Mauritius

 Desperate efforts are underway to contain an oil spill polluting the archipelago's iconic reefs and protected ecosystems.
CBS News
'Environmental emergency' declared in Mauritius over bulk carrier oil leak [Video]

'Environmental emergency' declared in Mauritius over bulk carrier oil leak

Authorities in Mauritius has declared a "state of environmental emergency" after a bulk carrier that ran aground offshore began spilling tons of fuel into the Indian Ocean.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Mauritius declares emergency as stranded ship spills fuel

 JOHANNESBURG — The Indian Ocean island of Mauritius has declared a "state of environmental emergency" after a Japanese-owned ship that ran aground offshore..
WorldNews
Mauritius declares state of environmental emergency after oil leak from stranded ship [Video]

Mauritius declares state of environmental emergency after oil leak from stranded ship

Thousands of species around the pristine lagoons of Blue Bay, Pointe d’Esny and Mahebourg are at risk of drowning in a sea of pollution, Greenpeace warned.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 00:55Published

Indian Ocean Indian Ocean The ocean between Africa, Asia, Australia and Antarctica (or the Southern Ocean)

Oil spill: Mauritius declares emergency as stranded ship spills fuel

 The Indian Ocean island of Mauritius has declared a "state of environmental emergency" after a Japanese-owned ship that ran aground offshore days ago began..
New Zealand Herald

India, Mauritius partnership to soar even higher in coming years: PM Modi

 "It was in Mauritius that I had first spoken about India's vision of 'SAGAR - Security and Growth for All in the Region'. This is because Mauritius is at the..
IndiaTimes

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Mauritius declares environmental emergency over oil spill

Mauritius has declared a "state of environmental emergency" and asked France for help after an oil...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald



Tweets about this